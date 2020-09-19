Northside Methodist falls short; Houston Co. downs Zion Chapel

Northside Methodist and North Bay Haven (Fla.) went back and forth throughout Saturday’s game at Bozeman High in Panama City.
In the end, it came down to a late two-point conversion.
Northside Methodist scored with just over two minutes left and went for two, but the attempt failed and North Bay Haven recovered an ensuing onside kick effort to hang on for a 35-34 win.
The loss drops Northside Methodist to 1-4 on the year.
Both teams scored in the first quarter, leaving it 7-7. Quarterback Cason Eubanks scored on a 1-yard run for NMA.
The teams traded two scores each in the second quarter to finish the half tied at 21. Tyler Grantham scored on a 15-yard run and Eubanks on a 19-yard run with 10 seconds left in the half.
The Knights seized the lead in the third quarter on an 8-yard Eubanks to Kennard Miller touchdown pass, but the advantage didn’t last long as North Bay returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 28.
The Buccaneers forged ahead 35-28 midway in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
The Knights scored on a Eubanks 3-yard run with just over two minutes left. A delay of game penalty pushed NMA’s two-point try back five yards and the Knights couldn’t convert the play for the lead.
Eubanks threw for 142 yards off 11-of-19 passing with one score and rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns. Miler caught four passes for 43 yards and one score.
Defensively, Gage Rhoades had 10 tackles, including three for losses, and Cole Dykes had 11 tackles. Caleb Andrews recovered a fumble.
Houston County 16, Zion Chapel 6: Kenzerick Barber scored the second of his two touchdowns with six minutes left and Chason Harvell earned a tackle for a safety with four minutes left to help Houston County take a 16-6 win over Zion Chapel Saturday at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium.
The win was the first for head coach Chip Harris in his first year back at the program he guided from 1997-2002. The Lions are now 1-4 overall, 1-1 in Class 2A, Region 2. Zion Chapel dropped to 0-4, 0-3.
Barber scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to put Houston County up 7-0. Zion Chapel scored late in the third quarter on a Zay Adair TD run, but missed the extra point and trailed 7-6.
Barber scored on a 15-yard run to increase the margin to 14-6 and Harvell added his safety two minutes later.
Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7: On Friday night, Hess Horne threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, three of the scores to Rodarius Thomas, in the Tiger win.
Horne threw TD passes of 58 and 22 yards to Thomas in the first half for Eufaula (3-2, 1-2) and added scoring strikes of 4 and 24 yards to Devin Fuller and Ethan Black in the third quarter before throwing a 39-yarder to Thomas in the final quarter.
Thomas caught seven passes for 167 yards and Jamarion Lewis earned 121 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Zadan Thomas had nine tackles and Xavier Peterson had six tackles, one for a loss, and a fumble recovery to lead the defense. Slade Seaborn had an interception and a fumble recovery.
