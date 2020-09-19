Northside Methodist falls short; Houston Co. downs Zion Chapel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northside Methodist and North Bay Haven (Fla.) went back and forth throughout Saturday’s game at Bozeman High in Panama City.

In the end, it came down to a late two-point conversion.

Northside Methodist scored with just over two minutes left and went for two, but the attempt failed and North Bay Haven recovered an ensuing onside kick effort to hang on for a 35-34 win.

The loss drops Northside Methodist to 1-4 on the year.

Both teams scored in the first quarter, leaving it 7-7. Quarterback Cason Eubanks scored on a 1-yard run for NMA.

The teams traded two scores each in the second quarter to finish the half tied at 21. Tyler Grantham scored on a 15-yard run and Eubanks on a 19-yard run with 10 seconds left in the half.

The Knights seized the lead in the third quarter on an 8-yard Eubanks to Kennard Miller touchdown pass, but the advantage didn’t last long as North Bay returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 28.

The Buccaneers forged ahead 35-28 midway in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard touchdown pass.