Northside Methodist girls down Wewahitchka
The Northside Methodist girls basketball team defeated Wewahitchka (Fla.) 62-11 on Thursday in the second night of the Bethlehem (Fla.) Tournament.

The Knights, who improved to 2-0, were originally supposed to play Bozeman, but another team dropped out, forcing a shift in the schedules and lining NMA up with Wewahitchka.

Kayden Williams led Northside Methodist with 19 points and Joleigh Parmer had 13. Layna Grooms added 11 points and eight rebounds.

