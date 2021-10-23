Northside Methodist junior high girls win three games at Rehobeth tournament

The Northside Methodist junior high girls basketball team won all three of its games at a tournament in Rehobeth on Saturday.

In the win over Rehobeth, Addie Forrester had seven points, Alyssa Turner six and Shannon Alvord five. Against Providence, Forrest, Turner and Dana Cool all had four points each. Versus Headland, Forrester had 14 points, Mary Claire Morgan had seven and Cool had four.