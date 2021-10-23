 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northside Methodist junior high girls win three games at Rehobeth tournament
0 Comments

Northside Methodist junior high girls win three games at Rehobeth tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketball LOGO FOR WEBSITE POSTING

Northside Methodist junior high

girls win three games at tourney

 

The Northside Methodist junior high girls basketball team won all three of its games at a tournament in Rehobeth on Saturday.

The Knights beat the host Rebels 22-16, Providence Christian 18-7 and Headland 29-14.

In the win over Rehobeth, Addie Forrester had seven points, Alyssa Turner six and Shannon Alvord five. Against Providence, Forrest, Turner and Dana Cool all had four points each. Versus Headland, Forrester had 14 points, Mary Claire Morgan had seven and Cool had four.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert