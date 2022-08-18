Northside Methodist pulls away from Houston County in second half

A touchdown right before halftime gave Northside Methodist Academy the momentum and the Knights followed up with a strong second half in disposing of Houston County 42-20 Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

In what was the season opener for both teams and the first game played on the newly-installed artificial surface, J.J. Smith had a big game for the Knights in running for an unofficial 135 yards on 17 carries and Harrison Hicks had a solid debut as the starting quarterback with two touchdown passes and a TD run.

“We played well in the first half, but we didn’t have a lot to show for it,” NMA coach Toby Greene said. “I think we only had three or four possessions.”

Houston County had a 17-play drive to open the game which ate up most of the first quarter clock, but came away empty when a 37-yard field goal try by Geovani Rodriguez was partially blocked.

Northside would then score on its first possession when Hicks threw a 33-yard TD pass to Jadyn Watkins with just 1:11 left in the first quarter.

But the biggest play of the first half came when Hicks connected with Colin Blackwell on an 8-yard toss for a score with just nine seconds left in the opening half to make it 13-0 at the break.

Hicks connected on five passes during the six-play, 41-yard drive – two to Caleb Watkins, one to Jadyn Watkins and one to Tyler Quintero before rolling right and throwing to Blackwell for the score.

“Harrison, I thought for his first start, handled the ball well,” Greene said of the junior who didn’t play last season. “I don’t think we had any turnovers. He was able to take care of the football.”

The Knights defense was also tremendous much of the game as Houston County didn’t get onto the scoreboard until just under four minutes was left in the third quarter and then added two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Northside scored on its opening drive of the second half when Fitz Carter booted through a 29-yard field goal to make it 16-0 before the Lions made things interesting.

Houston County got on the scoreboard on its first possession of the second half as well on a 6-yard touchdown run around left end by quarterback Isaiah McKenzie with 3:46 to play in the third in cutting the lead to 16-6.

The Lions then successfully converted an onsides kick as Rodriguez popped up the kick and McKenzie caught it downfield in stride to give Houston County back possession at the 34 of the Knights.

However, the NMA defense stiffened and a short field goal attempt by Rodriguez never got off as the snap was bobbled and the holder, McKenzie, was taken down.

“We gave up the onsides kick and it was 16-6 and we had a chance to maybe go down the well a little bit,” Greene said. “But the kids fought and held them out of the end zone. After that we were able to put them away a little bit.

“I thought our offensive line did a really great job. We have three seniors (David Peters, Matthew Robertson and Gauge Graves) that start on our offensive line and I thought they did a good job of taking over the second half.”

The Knights got a 1-yard touchdown run by Smith early in the fourth quarter and another when Hicks scrambled for 15 yards in and out of traffic for a score. Carter’s PAT made it 29-6 with still 9:14 left.

One play after the ensuing kickoff, a fumble recovery by Tanner Strickland gave the Knights back the football following a hard hit on running back Azariel Todd after a 13-yard gain.

The Knights capitalized when Jesse Dyson scored on a 5-yard run, pushing the score to 36-6 after the Carter PAT.

The Lions got a 41-yard touchdown run by Eric Clemmons to make it 36-12, but NMA answered with a 17-yard touchdown run by freshman Kingston Whaley, pushing the score to 42-12 with 1:40 left.

Houston County tallied the final points when Clemmons scored on a 42-yard run and the Lions converted a try for 2 on a run by Clemmons.

Jake Allen was making his debut as the new Houston County coach and was proud that his team kept battling.

“With most of my guys playing both sides of the ball, fatigue kicked in early in the third quarter,” Allen said. “When the fatigue kicked in, that’s when the separation started and Northside gained the momentum.

“We had some injuries early and I always tell the guys the next guy up. Those guys continued to fight and that’s what I ask for … continue to fight no matter what the scoreboard looks like.”