Northside Methodist sweeps Emmanuel Christian for first flag football wins

Northside Methodist’s defense bottled up Emmanuel Christian in the first game of a doubleheader and turned offensive in the second game, helping the Knights sweep the Warriors in girls flag football action at the ECS soccer field Monday, 6-0 and 38-0.

The wins were the first two after four season-opening losses for Northside Methodist, which began flag football as a sport this season.

“It means a lot obviously to these girls because I got a wet back when they dumped the water on me,” Northside Methodist head coach Robby Morris said, referring to a water bath from his players after completing the sweep. “I am proud of them because they have worked hard.

"Some of the girls who have not been at practice because they have been doing other things contributed here – like Dana (Cool), Mary Claire (Morgan), Presley (Kinney) and Sydney (Freeman). They are part of the team. I think they will help us in these next four games too.”

Emmanuel Christian, also in its first year with the sport, dropped to 0-4.

In the opener, Northside Methodist’s offense spent most of the game knocking on the door for touchdowns, but Emmanuel Christian’s defense kept coming up with big stops to deny the Knights.

Northside Methodist was able to punch a score across on its second series when Sydney Freeman took a snap to the right side, made a couple of Warriors miss on tackles, and raced down the sideline on a 20-yard touchdown run. The conversion failed, leaving it 6-0.

It would turn out to be the game’s only score because of strong defensive work by both teams.

On other series, the Knights moved to the 5, 19, 5, 2, 6, 17 and 5, but the Warrior defense kept coming up with stops.

Kalyn Brown made a fourth-down stop on the first series at the 10 after a penalty backed up NMA. Brooke Arnold earned a stop in the backfield to start the third series and ended the threat with a fourth-down stop. Liz Gamble made a play at the 3-yard line on the opening half’s final play to stop another threat.

In the second half, Brown got into the backfield and stopped Ari Jenkins for a 2-yard loss on 4th-and-2. The Warriors defense made another stop at the 3 to deny another score on a fourth down play at the 6. Justyce Andrews got in the backfield for another fourth down stop at the 20. Emma Brannon ended the last series on 4-and-5 at the 5 by stopping Jenkins in the backfield for a 2-yard loss.

“Very, very,” Morris responded when asked if he was frustrated at not scoring more in the red zone. “It wasn’t that we were mishandling the ball, but we just were not crisp with the handoffs. They (the Warriors) also put on a lot of pressure on us on fourth down.”

The Northside Methodist defense, though, was dominating throughout the opener, giving up only three first downs in eight possessions and allowing the Warriors to reach past midfield only once, with that coming on the first series of the game.

Morris felt the front three of Deliani Sheppard, Ranah Kate Ethridge and Tatum Hendrix played a key role in the Knights’ defensive effort.

“Our defense was pretty quick and our rush was good,” Morris said. “I have two seventh graders (Sheppard and Ethridge) rushing on the ends plus Tatum in the middle. I felt like they put a lot of pressure on their quarterback.”

Ethridge and Jenkins had four stops each in the win, while Anna Bull and Mary Claire Morgan had an interception each.

The Emmanuel defense was led by Gamble and Andrews with five stops each. Brown followed with four.

In the second game, Morris inserted Presley Kinney to quarterback and she sparked the Knights’ offense. After an interception by Emmanuel on the first series, Kinney scored on runs of 19 and 22 yards to put NMA up 12-0 late in the second quarter.

“She is just a natural athlete,” Morris said. “I have never seen her play soccer, but I know she is pretty good and I have seen her play Little League baseball when she was at Westgate (as a kid) and she was a good baseball player. She is a good athlete.”

Two scores in the half’s final five seconds pushed the Knights to a 24-0 halftime lead. Bull scored on a 2-yard run with five seconds left then Emmanuel’s first play of the ensuing series, Bull stepped in front of a pass and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown to end the half.

The Knights’ defense provided some more major offense to help NMA to pull away early in the third quarter. Mary Claire Morgan intercepted a pass on the first two Warrior series and returned both for touchdowns, both about 40 yards in returns, making it three straight pick sixes for NMA. Kinney scored on a two-point conversion after the second score to make it 38-0.

Bull added another interception in the game’s final minutes, but Emmanuel Christian’s Brannon matched it with an interception on the ensuing series before the game ended.

The Knights opened up the offense in the second game behind Kinney, who completed 4-of-12 passes for 79 yards with Bull catching three passes for 67 yards. Kinney also rushed for 52 yards on five carries.

“I thought, ‘Let’s open it up a little bit,’” Morris said. “The first series we just threw, threw, threw and the last couple of series, we threw, threw and threw just to spread them out a little bit and also open up some running lanes. I thought we ran it a pretty good. We are still trying to learn all the blocking things or when not to block (illegally).”

Defensively, Bull earned seven stops plus two interceptions. Jenkins had five stops and Sheppard and Hendrix four each.

While they didn’t score, the Warriors did move the ball some in the second game with six first downs, most coming off runs by Gamble and Katie Robbins. Gamble, behind runs of 7, 16, 9, 12 and 8 yards, finished with 72 yards, while Robbins had 26.