Northside Methodist wrestler Sanford earns first, most valuable wrestler honor

Northside Methodist eighth grader Jordan Sanford won his 195-pound weight class and earned tournament most outstanding wrestler honors at the Bearclaw Classic for middle school wrestlers in Crawfordville, Fla., Saturday.

Sanford won two matches at the tournament --- earning a pin 19 seconds into the second period over a Suwannee (Fla.) wrestler then pinning Riversprings’ Jackson Barwick with 23 seconds left in the first period of the first-place match.

Northside Methodist’s Thomas Whitehurst also wrestled at the tournament and went 2-2 at 170 pounds. He won by pinfall over a Suwannee wrester and took a forfeit victory in the consolation semifinals, but lost in the semifinals and later in the third-place match.

NMA falls to Bayshore Christian: Northside Methodist wrestlers fell to Bayshore Christian Friday 42-36.

Gage Rhodes won on a second-period pin over Broxton Cook in the 152-pound weight class as did Noah Davis over Peyton Loftis at 182.

Also winning for NMA were Sam Bright (120), Kara Whitehead (126), Carter Stevens (160) and Thomas Whitehurst (170) on forfeits.

David Bailey, Tristin Robinson, Jordan Sanford and Logan Slaick also wrestled for NMA at the meet, but lost their matches.