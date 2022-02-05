Northside Methodist wrestling finishes season on a strong note

With six wrestlers winning matches, including five on the mat, the Northside Methodist wrestling team finished the 2021-22 season on a winning note Friday, downing T.R. Miller on the road in Brewton, 36-33.

Jordan Sanford’s first-period pin over T.R. Miller’s Dustin Godwin in the 195-pound weight class sealed up the team win for the Knights with two matches left. The victory gave NMA a 36-21 lead.

Others winning for the Knights were David Bailey at 120 pounds, Jesse Dyson at 138, Josie Faison at 152, Thomas Whitehurst at 170 and Will Otto at 182.

Bailey pinned Miller’s Trent McGoughin with 18 seconds left in the first period, Dyson pinned the Tigers’ John Davis with 1:32 left in the second, while Faison earned a pinfall over Jake Sasser 45 seconds into her match and Otto picked up a pin over Elijah Carpenter 35 seconds into his bout.

Whitehurst won his match by a forfeit.

Three other Knights wrestlers competed and lost. Sam Bright lost a 5-0 decision to Brody Hayes in the 126-pound weight class, while Wesley Hartman lost on pinfall in the third period at 132 to Preston Barnes and Dylan Evans lost in the first period to Markel Nicholson at 285.