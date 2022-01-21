Northside Methodist wrestling splits in Thursday action

Northside Methodist’s wrestling team split during a quad meet at Dothan High Thursday, edging the host Wolves 30-27 and losing to Enterprise 48-21.

The Knights beat Dothan behind four forfeit wins and Jordan Sanford’s victory by pinfall in the 220-pound weight class. Receiving the forfeits were David Bailey (120 pounds), Sam Bright (125), Wesley Hartman (132) and Jesse Dyson (138).

Dothan won three matches and had two forfeit wins, but one of the three on-mat wins was a decision instead of a pin, resulting in the Knights’ three-point win.

Dunyea Dorsey, Garrett Holland and Brian Mitchell picked up the match wins. Dorsey took a 8-2 win over Thomas Whitehurst at 170 pounds, Holland earned a first-period pin over Will Otto at 182 and Mitchell had a mid-second period pin over Brayden Mock.

Caleb Ham (106) and Cameron Mathis (145) had the forfeit wins for Dothan.

In the Northside Methodist-Enterprise match, the Knights had four victories. Sanford (220) and Monk (285) had forfeit wins and Bailey earned a first-period at 120 over Enterprise’s Evan Nelson.

In other NMA matches, Bright lost a 12-8 decision to Lemuel Lynon at 126, while Hartman lost to Enterprise’s Kaemon Smith at 132, Whitehurst lost to Xavier Jump at 170 and Otto to Keith Warren at 182, all on first-period pins. Dyson lost to Dylan Smith on a pin in the final minute at 138.