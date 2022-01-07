Northside Methodist wrestling wins two matches

Northside Methodist won a pair of wrestling matches on Thursday, beating Dothan 48-18 and Charles Henderson 48-6 in duals filled with forfeits.

In the NMA-Dothan match-up, there were only four individual contested matches with Northside Methodist winning three of four. In NMA-Charles Henderson, there were just two matches and one exhibition as CHHS had only three available wrestlers.

Brayden Monk, Dylan Evans and Josie Faison had the on-mat wins for the Knights against Dothan. Monk and Evans earned first period pins in the 220 and 285-weight classes, respectively, over Dothan’s William Peacock and Brian Mitchell. Faison won at 152 on a pin right at the end of the first period over Cameron Mathis.

Dothan’s win was by Dunyea Dorsey on a second-period pin over Thomas Whitehurst in the 170-pound weight class.

The rest of the dual featured five forfeits for Northside Methodist, two for Dothan and three double forfeits. Receiving forfeit wins for NMA were Will Otto (182), Sam Bright (126), Wesley Hartman (132), Jesse Dyson (138) and Tristin Robinson (145). Dothan wrestlers winning by forfeit were Garrett Holland (195) and Caleb Ham (106). There were double forfeits at 113, 120 and 160.