Northside Methodist wrestling wins two matches

Northside Methodist won a pair of wrestling matches on Thursday, beating Dothan 48-18 and Charles Henderson 48-6 in duals filled with forfeits.
In the NMA-Dothan match-up, there were only four individual contested matches with Northside Methodist winning three of four. In NMA-Charles Henderson, there were just two matches and one exhibition as CHHS had only three available wrestlers.
Brayden Monk, Dylan Evans and Josie Faison had the on-mat wins for the Knights against Dothan. Monk and Evans earned first period pins in the 220 and 285-weight classes, respectively, over Dothan’s William Peacock and Brian Mitchell. Faison won at 152 on a pin right at the end of the first period over Cameron Mathis.
Dothan’s win was by Dunyea Dorsey on a second-period pin over Thomas Whitehurst in the 170-pound weight class.
The rest of the dual featured five forfeits for Northside Methodist, two for Dothan and three double forfeits. Receiving forfeit wins for NMA were Will Otto (182), Sam Bright (126), Wesley Hartman (132), Jesse Dyson (138) and Tristin Robinson (145). Dothan wrestlers winning by forfeit were Garrett Holland (195) and Caleb Ham (106). There were double forfeits at 113, 120 and 160.
In the dual against Charles Henderson, Dyson took a second-period pin over Brayden Nowling at 138 pounds, while the Trojans’ Blake Barron pinned Otto early in the third period in the only regular match. In an exhibition match, Evans earned a first period pin over Denton Brown.
The Knights received seven forfeit wins from CHHS with Bright (126), Hartman (132), Robinson (145), Faison (152), Whitehurst (170), Monk (220) and Evans (285) the beneficiaries. The other weight classes – 106, 113, 120, 160 and 195 – were double forfeits.
Dothan beats CHHS: Dothan defeated Charles Henderson 36-18 in a dual match that featured all forfeits or double forfeits.
Dothan forfeit winners were Caleb Ham (106), Olivia Piasecki (126), Jordan Mathis (152), Garrett Holland (195), William Peacock (220) and Brian Mitchell (285).
Charles Henderson winners were at 138, 170 and 182.