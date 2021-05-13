Northside Methodist's Dykes signs with Lawson State

“He is also a good student. You don’t have to worry about his academics. You can put him on the field and he will give you everything he has got. He will give 100 percent – no more or no less, that is what you will get.”

While Dykes played some outfield at Northside Methodist, Mordecai said pitching is the Knights’ senior forte.

“He can play in the outfield and he started swinging the bat a lot better this year for us, but pitching is his bread and butter,” Mordecai said. “He is 85-86 (miles per hour) right now, but he will throw harder than that in college once he gets a little more weight on him. He has that type of ability.”

Dykes’ opportunity to play at Lawson was aided by a strong performance at the tryout.

“I went through a bullpen and everything felt like it was working,” Dykes said. “It was good.”

The Lawson signee wasn’t sure if he would be starter or reliever for the Cougars.

“Doesn’t matter as long as I am up there,” Dykes said after asked what role he preferred.