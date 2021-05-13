Northside Methodist's Dykes signs with Lawson State

Two weeks ago, Northside Methodist Academy baseball player Carson Dykes attended a tryout at Lawson State, a junior college program in Birmingham.
It turned out to be a pretty successful tryout for the Knights’ senior, who signed a scholarship with the Cougar program Thursday.
“It felt amazing,” Dykes said of signing. “It is a dream come true really.”
Dykes is expected to be a pitcher for the head coach Blake Lewis’ Cougars.
Dykes said everything about the Lawson program was “amazing” to him and said he has a lot of friends – opponents and classmates – who will be attending the school next year.
“Their campus is super nice,” Dykes said. “Their equipment, their field, the coaches – everything (is nice).”
This past season, Dykes pitched 17 1/3 innings for the Knights with a couple of his scheduled appearances getting rained out. He struck out 18 in his limited work. He also hit .294 with three doubles and 10 runs batted in on offense with a .710 ops (on-base/slugging percentage).
“The first thing that you have to talk about with Carson is he is a young man who you never heard him not end a conversation without saying ‘Sir,’” Northside Methodist head coach Mike Mordecai said. “He is a very respectful kid.
“He is also a good student. You don’t have to worry about his academics. You can put him on the field and he will give you everything he has got. He will give 100 percent – no more or no less, that is what you will get.”
While Dykes played some outfield at Northside Methodist, Mordecai said pitching is the Knights’ senior forte.
“He can play in the outfield and he started swinging the bat a lot better this year for us, but pitching is his bread and butter,” Mordecai said. “He is 85-86 (miles per hour) right now, but he will throw harder than that in college once he gets a little more weight on him. He has that type of ability.”
Dykes’ opportunity to play at Lawson was aided by a strong performance at the tryout.
“I went through a bullpen and everything felt like it was working,” Dykes said. “It was good.”
The Lawson signee wasn’t sure if he would be starter or reliever for the Cougars.
“Doesn’t matter as long as I am up there,” Dykes said after asked what role he preferred.
Mordecai, a former minor league manager who played in the major leagues, said he could see Dykes in either role, though he has to do some work to do to firmly establish himself as a starter.
“In high school, he had both (power and finesse),” Mordecai said. “He has a good fastball, but also a good breaking ball. His change-up will determine probably whether he will be a starter or reliever in my opinion.
“Very few can pitch (start in college) with just two pitches. You can come out of the bullpen with two. He has a change-up, but I like to see him continue to develop that pitch for strikes consistently. Him learning how to control the speeds on his pitches (is the key) – he is very raw in all of that.”
Dykes feels he is ready to compete at the college level, especially after the guidance in the last couple of years from Mordecai.
“The coach (Mordecai) has prepared me completely,” Dykes said. “I feel more than ready.”