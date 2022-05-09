Northside Methodist's Ellie Williams signs with Enterprise State volleyball

Northside Methodist volleyball coach Terri Dennis says God-given talent and a strong work ethic help make Ellie Williams a standout for the Knights.

Williams now takes those attributes to the collegiate level. She signed Monday to play volleyball and attend school at nearby Enterprise State Community College.

“I am super excited about it,” Williams said. “I have been working real hard and I am so glad to have the opportunity to be able to do this and to have my family around (to be at games). I am not going too far from home so that is a little comfortable for me.”

This past season, Williams played in a limited role in a lot of matches early in the season after recovering from knee surgery before playing more down the stretch of the season. Despite that, she still amassed 260 assists, 57 aces, 42 kills, 22 blocks and 15 digs over 25 matches.

Williams transferred to Northside Methodist from Providence Christian before her freshman season. Dennis said she heard she had a setter coming, but took a low-key approach to the addition. It didn’t take long for Williams to impress her.

“Over the past 12 years, I have learned not to get too excited about that (what you hear) until you see the person that is coming,” Dennis said.

After seeing Williams set just one time she said, that low-key didn’t last.

“I became excited at that point,” Dennis said.

She wasn’t the only one impressed, either.

“Ellie has beautiful setting hands, just a naturally God-given gift. I am so excited to see her to get continue to use that gift. That day we had some coaches from different colleges that were here for our camp and they looked at me and said, ‘You got a good setter right there.’”

The coach, though, said gifted hands are just part of the Williams’ volleyball game.

“Along with Ellie’s natural talent, she also has put in a lot of time into playing volleyball and she had a very high I.Q. for the game that will serve her well at the next level,” Dennis said. “She has the ability to see what is going on the court while she is looking at the ball and set the ball to the person that needs be set at that time.”

Williams said she is glad to have a chance to play at Enterprise State, which picked up the sport in October and will play its first matches this fall.

“It is great fit for me,” Williams said. “I wanted to go to a two-year college to start with and get my basics (school work) done. It is close to home, so I will have all the support when I need it.”

She said she already knows a handful of Boll Weevil players, having played with some on the Deep South Volleyball Club team. She also knows Vanessa Howell, the former Houston Academy head coach who is the Boll Weevil head coach.

“Coach Vanessa as a coach stuck out to me,” Williams said of one of the key factors that led her to ESCC. “I always thought she was an amazing coach.”

Howell, who also coached with Deep South Volleyball, gets to see Williams up close at some clinics, though she never had the Knights player on one of her teams. Howell also got to see her play at NMA as an opposing coach at Houston Academy.

“I am so excited to be able to add Ellie to our roster,” Howell said. “Ellie has been such an asset to the Northside Methodist team. I have been watching this team for many years now since we played each other when I was at Houston Academy. Ellie is a great player, a good leader on the floor. Her setting ability is great, but she can also hit the ball and serve, so I will use her all over the floor.”