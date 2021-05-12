Northside Methodist's Landon Johnson signs with Enterprise State

Offensively, he hit .250 with a .392 on-base percentage, while driving in 13 runs in just 64 at-bats.

Johnson posted those numbers despite battling through a hamstring injury for most of the season.

“His numbers don’t really tell the whole story,” Northside Methodist head coach Mike Mordecai said. “He is a simply a ball player.

“When I got here, I told the team that I wanted ball players and that I didn’t need guys who were pigeon-holed into the one position or ‘I am a this or I am a that.’ I needed ball players and Landon is a ball player. He will play wherever you put him and give you 100 percent.

“If we had a team full of Landon Johnsons, we will be pretty good.”

Even more important, said Mordecai, was the type of person Johnson is.

“He is God-fearing young man,” Mordecai said. “We call him “The Rev.’ because at the end of each practice, we would have a word of prayer and I like to lean on the players (for the prayers). A lot of times Landon would step forward and say, ‘I got it.’ The players appreciated and respected that.”

Mordecai said Johnson often made his job easier as well.