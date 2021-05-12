Northside Methodist's Landon Johnson signs with Enterprise State

When he was in junior high, Landon Johnson had a good idea of what he wanted to do beyond high school.
The Northside Methodist senior baseball player has now accomplished that idea thanks to signing with the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils.
“I remember telling my dad specifically when I was in seventh or eighth grade, I said ‘We need go watch college games all the time,’” Johnson said. “I told my dad, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
Johnson signed with Enterprise State on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Northside Methodist Fine Arts Building.
“It felt great,” Johnson said of signing. “It has been a lot of hard work. I am so grateful for this day. It is kind of unreal for real. It is hard to take it all in.”
Though he played all the infield spots, pitched and even played in right field this year at Northside Methodist, Johnson is mainly expected to pitch at ESCC and play the corner infield spots.
“His big thing is his pitching. We are bringing him in on the mound,” Enterprise State head coach Bubba Frichter said. “We will let him swing it throughout the fall and see if that pans out. But he will absolutely be on the mound for us.”
Johnson pitched 35 1/3 innings this past year for the Knights and had a 2.17 earned run average and a respectable 1.36 WHIP (walks/hits to innings pitched). He struck out 26 and walked 13. He finished with a 1-5 record, but mostly because of a young inexperienced defense around him that struggled.
Offensively, he hit .250 with a .392 on-base percentage, while driving in 13 runs in just 64 at-bats.
Johnson posted those numbers despite battling through a hamstring injury for most of the season.
“His numbers don’t really tell the whole story,” Northside Methodist head coach Mike Mordecai said. “He is a simply a ball player.
“When I got here, I told the team that I wanted ball players and that I didn’t need guys who were pigeon-holed into the one position or ‘I am a this or I am a that.’ I needed ball players and Landon is a ball player. He will play wherever you put him and give you 100 percent.
“If we had a team full of Landon Johnsons, we will be pretty good.”
Even more important, said Mordecai, was the type of person Johnson is.
“He is God-fearing young man,” Mordecai said. “We call him “The Rev.’ because at the end of each practice, we would have a word of prayer and I like to lean on the players (for the prayers). A lot of times Landon would step forward and say, ‘I got it.’ The players appreciated and respected that.”
Mordecai said Johnson often made his job easier as well.
“Landon is such a good kid that he is honest with you,” Mordecai said. “When I went to the mound, he would say, ‘Coach, I am getting close to the end of my rope. I can give one more.’ Coming off the field, ‘Coach, I can give you one more’ or ‘Maybe I can get this first hitter.’ These are things that are valuable for a coach to know what exactly a player feels.”
Johnson was excited about going to Enterprise State.
“It is just home,” Johnson said. “It feels like home to me. I feel like it is a good place for me to grow and get better, to become a better ball player and a better person.”
Like Enterprise’s Frichter, Johnson believes pitching is his forte, though he is not an overpowering pitcher.
“I feel my strength is on the mound,” Johnson said. “I like to be in control of the game. That’s how I have been since I was a little kid.
“I don’t have a killer fastball, I don’t have killer stuff. I feel like I know how to work my way around the plate and play it smart.”
Frichter said he has watched Johnson play for several years and liked what he saw.
“The biggest thing is he is a hard worker. That’s the kind of guy we like to bring into our program – guys that will not only challenge themselves, but the other players,” Frichter said. “I think he will develop into a great player before it is all said and done.”
Mordecai, who played college ball at the University of South Alabama, also believes Johnson has a bright future beyond the next two years.
“I think he will get better and better,” Mordecai said. “I see him leaving Enterprise and playing at another level. I believe he will be that kind of pitcher.”