Numerous Wiregrass prep football games moved to Thursday night

The potential threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Delta later this week has caused a bunch of area high school football games in the area to be moved to Thursday night.
As of Tuesday night, 13 games had been moved up a night from Friday. They join two previously scheduled games on Thursday, making it 15 total games in the Dothan Eagle coverage area for the night.
The Dothan (0-5, 0-3) at Jeff Davis (0-6, 0-3) Class 7A, Region 2 game at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl was moved on Monday, while the other 12 games were shifted on Tuesday after seeing updates on the hurricane, which is expected to enter the southeast United States through the Gulf of Mexico later in the week.
The games moved include the Class 2A, Region 2 showdown pitting Elba (5-2, 3-1) at Abbeville (5-1, 3-1) plus a key Class 6A, Region 2 game at Eufaula featuring the host Tigers (5-2, 2-2) against Carver of Montgomery (4-2, 3-1).
Also moved to Thursday was Enterprise (4-2, 1-2) against Smiths Station (3-3, 0-2) in a Class 7A, Region 2 contest at Enterprise’s Wildcat Stadium.
A Class 5A, Region 2 game pitting unbeaten Pike Road (7-0, 4-0) at Headland (1-6, 0-3) was also moved to Thursday as was Class 4A, Region 2 games of Dale County(5-2, 3-1) at St. James (4-2, 3-1) and Bullock County (2-4, 1-3) at Ashford (1-5, 0-4).
Also moved was the Class 3A, Region 2 game pitting Daleville (0-7, 0-4) at Slocomb (5-1, 3-0) along with a Class 2A, Region 2 game featuring Houston County (1-5, 1-2) at Geneva County (5-1, 3-1).
Class 1A, Region 1 games involving Wiregrass teams Kinston and Samson were also moved. Kinston (2-4, 1-3) hosts McKenzie (5-1, 3-1), while Samson (3-3, 1-3) travels to Red Level (0-5, 0-4).
Two AISA games with Wiregrass teams were also moved to Thursday, including one at Abbeville Christian. The Generals (5-1, 2-0) will start at 6 p.m. against Coosa Valley Academy (0-7, 0-3). Lakeside of Eufaula (3-3, 2-1) meanwhile plays on Thursday at Lowndes Academy (1-6. 0-2).
Prior to Monday, two games were scheduled for Thursday: Rehobeth (3-3, 1-3) at Charles Henderson (0-5, 0-3) in a Class 5A, Region 2 contest plus Zion Chapel (0-6, 0-4) at Ariton (2-5, 1-3) in Class 2A, Region 2 action.
As a result of the changes, only seven games in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, as of Tuesday night, remain on Friday night, including a pair of games in Dothan. Rivals Providence Christian (2-4, 0-3) and Houston Academy (2-4, 1-2) still plan to play Friday at Northcutt Field, while across town at Rip Hewes Stadium, Northside Methodist (3-4) hosts New Brockton (1-4) in a non-region game.
Another game still on Friday is a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown featuring Opp at Wicksburg, two teams unbeaten in region play. Opp, ranked 10th in the state poll, is 6-1 overall, 4-0 in the region, while Wicksburg is 5-1 overall, 3-0 in region.
The other games still on Friday include Greenville (4-2, 2-1) at Carroll (2-3, 2-1) in Class 5A, Region 2, Alabama Christian (5-1, 4-0) at Geneva (4-3, 3-1) in Class 4A, Region 2 and Pike County (2-3, 2-2) at Goshen (0-5, 0-3) in Class 3A, Region 4.
Across the state line, Seminole County (0-3) in Georgia is still playing Friday at Camilla, Ga., against Baconton Charter (1-3) in non-region play.
