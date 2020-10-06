Numerous Wiregrass prep football games moved to Thursday night

Also moved was the Class 3A, Region 2 game pitting Daleville (0-7, 0-4) at Slocomb (5-1, 3-0) along with a Class 2A, Region 2 game featuring Houston County (1-5, 1-2) at Geneva County (5-1, 3-1).

Class 1A, Region 1 games involving Wiregrass teams Kinston and Samson were also moved. Kinston (2-4, 1-3) hosts McKenzie (5-1, 3-1), while Samson (3-3, 1-3) travels to Red Level (0-5, 0-4).

Two AISA games with Wiregrass teams were also moved to Thursday, including one at Abbeville Christian. The Generals (5-1, 2-0) will start at 6 p.m. against Coosa Valley Academy (0-7, 0-3). Lakeside of Eufaula (3-3, 2-1) meanwhile plays on Thursday at Lowndes Academy (1-6. 0-2).

Prior to Monday, two games were scheduled for Thursday: Rehobeth (3-3, 1-3) at Charles Henderson (0-5, 0-3) in a Class 5A, Region 2 contest plus Zion Chapel (0-6, 0-4) at Ariton (2-5, 1-3) in Class 2A, Region 2 action.

As a result of the changes, only seven games in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, as of Tuesday night, remain on Friday night, including a pair of games in Dothan. Rivals Providence Christian (2-4, 0-3) and Houston Academy (2-4, 1-2) still plan to play Friday at Northcutt Field, while across town at Rip Hewes Stadium, Northside Methodist (3-4) hosts New Brockton (1-4) in a non-region game.