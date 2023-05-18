Opp finished as the Class 3A state runner-up, falling to Plainview 14-4 in the championship game at Jacksonville State’s Jana McGinnis Field Thursday night.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park but was moved to Jacksonville State after a lengthy rain delay.

The runner-up finish was a school best for Opp’s softball program. The Bobcats finished with a 38-12 record.

Opp seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a Caroline Courson home run, but the Bears took control with four runs in the bottom half and added two in the second and five in the third to build a 11-3 lead. Plainview would score in all five innings during the game.

Amaya Womack and Reese Cauley both had two hits for Opp with Cauley earning a run-scoring single and a double and Womack two doubles. Taylor Adams added a run-scoring single.