Class 4A defending state champion Andalusia proved too powerful for Opp on Thursday, earning a 42-8 win over the Bobcats at Opp’s Channell-Lee Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

The outcome ruined the debut of new Opp head coach Matt Brunson.

Colby Ballard threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Jakelleus Lane for the lone Opp score. Ballard was 4-of-12 passing for 35 yards with Lane catching three passes for 32 yards.

Zeb Green rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries to lead the Opp ground game and Nelson Hall and Marcell Newsome both rushed for 39 yards with Hall carrying 12 times and Newsome three times.

Defensively, Ballard earned nine tackles, Hall eight and Lane five.

0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false