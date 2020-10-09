Opp gets big road region win over Wicksburg

NEWTON — With Opp trying to salt away a key 3A, Region 2 contest with Wicksburg, the Bobcats turned to their patented passing attack for deliverance.
Jackson Pierce made a great diving catch to convert a key third down, and Lane Ballard hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass with 2:43 left in the game to secure a 24-14 road victory.
The win keeps Opp (7-1 overall, 5-0 region) in the driver seat for the region title, while Wicksburg (5-2, 4-1) will need some help to clinch the region’s top playoff berth.
Opp carried a 17-14 lead for more than a quarter after the Panthers scored on a 13-yard run from Zeke Kelley and a two-point conversion with 5:26 left in the third. A receiver pass from Lapatrick Murry to Kelley completed the scoring.
After handing off to the running backs just once in the first half, the Bobcats turned to the ground game to try to burn clock. Wicksburg’s defense stiffened inside its territory and forced Opp into a 3rd and 16 from the Panther 42.
Opp quarterback Hal Smithart lifted a nice pass to Pierce, who dove and caught the ball at the 15. A couple of plays later, Ballard hauled in his second touchdown of the game to seal the victory.
Opp struck first blood thanks to its air attack. Smithart completed all four of his passes on the first Bobcat drive, capping it with a 25-yard scoring strike to Pierce with 6:21 left in the opening quarter.
Wicksburg responded with its trademark ground attack. It used two fourth-and- short conversions to sustain a 15-play, 76-yard scoring drive.
Jaylen Murry capped the drive with a 12-yard TD run, but the extra point failed, leaving Opp with a 7-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Panthers had a chance to go ahead early in the second quarter, but a terrific play from Opp’s defense negated the opportunity. Jackson Glover completed a pass to the flat, but a perfectly timed hit jarred the ball loose.
Brady James scooped up the loose pigskin and raced into the end zone. A penalty erased the score but gave Opp a short field.
The Bobcats capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Smithart to Lane Ballard. The extra point made it 14-6, where the score stood at halftime.
Opp extended its lead to 17-6 on a 35-yard field goal from Pierce with 9:17 left in the third quarter. With Wicksburg’s ground game struggling against Opp’s huge defensive front, the Panthers used a 36-yard pass from Glover to Clay Morrison to set up its last score.
Smithart completed 20 of his 29 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception to Michael Albertson.
Curt Zorn led Opp in receiving yards with 57 yards. Pierce added 55 yards, while Ballard had 51 on a game-high seven catches.
Murry led Wicksburg’s offense with 17 carries for 88 yards. Glover completed 8 of 20 passes for 55 yards. He tossed one interception to Ballard.
Cole Jennings led Opp in tackles with 10.
Albertson had six tackles for Wicksburg.
