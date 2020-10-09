Opp gets big road region win over Wicksburg

NEWTON — With Opp trying to salt away a key 3A, Region 2 contest with Wicksburg, the Bobcats turned to their patented passing attack for deliverance.

Jackson Pierce made a great diving catch to convert a key third down, and Lane Ballard hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass with 2:43 left in the game to secure a 24-14 road victory.

The win keeps Opp (7-1 overall, 5-0 region) in the driver seat for the region title, while Wicksburg (5-2, 4-1) will need some help to clinch the region’s top playoff berth.

Opp carried a 17-14 lead for more than a quarter after the Panthers scored on a 13-yard run from Zeke Kelley and a two-point conversion with 5:26 left in the third. A receiver pass from Lapatrick Murry to Kelley completed the scoring.

After handing off to the running backs just once in the first half, the Bobcats turned to the ground game to try to burn clock. Wicksburg’s defense stiffened inside its territory and forced Opp into a 3rd and 16 from the Panther 42.

Opp quarterback Hal Smithart lifted a nice pass to Pierce, who dove and caught the ball at the 15. A couple of plays later, Ballard hauled in his second touchdown of the game to seal the victory.