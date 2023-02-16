Opp won a high school golf meet Thursday at the Enterprise Country Club winning on a tiebreaker with Pike Liberal Arts.

Fifteen teams were represented at the meet.

Both Opp and Pike Liberal Arts finished with a 335 team total. Elba was third with a 342, followed by Enterprise JV Blue at 356, Dothan with a 365 and Andalusia with a 366.

Rehobeth Blue (371), Providence Christian (378), Enterprise junior high (378), Wicksburg (384), Enterprise JV White (391) and Rehobeth White (417) rounded out the team standings. Pleasant Home had three golfers, Samson two and Geneva one.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Braden Prestwood and Elba’s Jay Wilson tied for medalist honors as both fired a 75 score.