Opp names Matt Brunson new football coach

A veteran coach with six high school state championships on his resume, including two as a head coach, is coming to Opp.

Matt Brunson, who has been a head coach at three high schools in Florida in a 25-year span with state titles at Baker in 2016 and 2020, was hired by the Opp City School Board on Tuesday as the Bobcats new head coach.

He replaces Mike DuBose, who resigned earlier this month after going 17-6 over two seasons.

“The first thing is you look at is coach Brunson’s record and the kind of man he is,” Opp City Schools Superintendent Hal Smithart said. “You couple those two things together and that is what we were looking for – a great man and a proven winner.”

Smithart added the school system felt Brunson was “the kind of guy we need to get to the next level.”

The Bobcats have won 59 games the last nine years, including 25 the last three years, but has been able to get past the second round of the state playoffs only once in that time span (2014).

The new Opp coach has a career record of 213-73 in directing teams at Vernon (1997-2000), Crestview (2001-10) and his alma mater of Baker (2011-21). He has averaged nine wins a season over those 25 years as a head coach. He has been named a four-time FHSAA Coach of the Year winner.

“I am just excited,” Brunson said in a Dothan Eagle phone interview Tuesday night. “I have spent my career in the Panhandle of Florida and to get an opportunity in Opp, Alabama, is definitely special following coach (Brent) Hill, who had great success here, and coach DuBose, who is a legend and someone who I plan to spend some time with.

“I think the Friday Night Lights are special and they definitely shine bright in Opp, Alabama.”

A graduate of Baker, Brunson was a four-year letter winner at Troy University from 1987-91 and a three-year starter as a nose guard. He earned all All-Gulf South Conference honors while at Troy and played on the Trojans’ 1987 national championship team.

At Vernon, he took over a program that was 6-44 in the previous five years and turned it a winning one with a 35-12 record over four years, highlighted by three state semifinal teams. It was similar situation at Crestview, which had gone 16-34 in five years before Brunson led the Bulldogs to a 64-40 record over 10 seasons with a state runner-up appearance in 2002.

In 2011, he returned home to Baker, located just northeast of Crestview, and guided the Gators to a 114-21 record (84.4 winning percentage) with the two state titles plus a state runner-up finish in 2018. That came after the program went 20-42 over the previous six seasons.

At Opp, he won’t have to rebuild, but rather elevate the program to a higher level. Despite the success with six seasons of eight or nine wins in the last nine seasons, the Bobcats have only won the region title twice (2014, 2016).

“These kids (at Opp) have been very successful in their region and been close to winning it,” Brunson said. “We want to win region and get home field advantage (in the playoffs) and hopefully get hot at the right time and make a run in the playoffs. We would like to be playing our best ball in November.”

Brunson said he believes in hard work in the weight room and playing physical on the football field.

“I played fullback and linebacker in high school and nose guard at Troy University, so I am a dude that loves to get in the weight room and see how strong we can get,” Brunson said. “It definitely starts at the line of scrimmage, so we will try to be tough and physical.”

In terms of on the field strategy, Brunson said he prefers to evaluate his talent first before making a decision.

“As far as an identity on offense and defense, we will figure that when I see the personnel,” Brunson said.

Prior to being a head coach, Brunson was a defensive coordinator at Baker for five seasons (1992-96) and was part of a state championship team in 1993.

Brunson also played on three state title teams in 1981-83 while he attended Baker High School.