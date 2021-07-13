Opp native, former Samson girls basketball coach Devin Booth leaving Opelika for AHSAA job

Opelika girls basketball coach Devin Booth is leaving the court — at least for now.
Booth, an Opp native who led the Samson girls basketball program to a state title in 2007, has resigned as the Lady Bulldogs coach to join the AHSAA’s executive staff as an assistant director, the association announced Tuesday. Booth leaves Opelika after leading the program for the last 12 seasons and becoming the winningest coach in program history in the process.
"I've been serving as an officer for the coaches association for a few years, so I've kind of gotten to be around the staff and see what they're doing. It's just been something that I was thinking about, being in a different type of leadership role," Booth said. "It was a very tough decision. I've been at Opelika — I would be beginning my 13th year. I loved my time there, and I will miss it dearly."
Booth's new role will be assistant director over special programs and will see her organize professional development opportunities for coaches and oversee events like the AHSAA’s multi-sport All-Star Week. Her duties will also include working with the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association as well as working directly with a number of championship sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball, bowling and cheer.
Booth helped Opelika become one of the teams to beat in the AHSAA’s Class 6A, and the Lady Bulldogs’ success translated to deep playoff runs. Opelika reached the state semifinals in 2018, advanced to the state championship game in 2019 and made it to the semifinals once again in 2020.
Those three postseason runs ended against Hazel Green, which won the championship in all three seasons.
Booth came to Opelika with plenty of success already on her resume.
She compiled a 79-14 record in three years at Samson, including a Class 2A state championship in 2007 and another trip to the Final Four in 2008. She was named the ASWA 2A Coach of the Year and the Dothan Eagle Small School Coach of the Year in 2007.
Booth, who graduated from Opp High School, coached for five years at Macon-East Academy prior to landing at Samson and took four teams to the playoffs. She also coached volleyball and softball for the Knights and was named the Montgomery Advertiser AISA Metro Coach of the Year in basketball after the 2004-05 season. She won the same honors in volleyball the next season.
In total, Booth has a 398-181 career coaching record on the basketball court.
Booth played college ball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City before transferring to Huntingdon College in Montgomery. She led the Hawks in scoring and rebounding and was named to the All-Region team her senior year. She served as an assistant coach at Huntingdon before moving to Macon-East.