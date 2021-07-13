Opp native, former Samson girls basketball coach Devin Booth leaving Opelika for AHSAA job

Opelika girls basketball coach Devin Booth is leaving the court — at least for now.

Booth, an Opp native who led the Samson girls basketball program to a state title in 2007, has resigned as the Lady Bulldogs coach to join the AHSAA’s executive staff as an assistant director, the association announced Tuesday. Booth leaves Opelika after leading the program for the last 12 seasons and becoming the winningest coach in program history in the process.

"I've been serving as an officer for the coaches association for a few years, so I've kind of gotten to be around the staff and see what they're doing. It's just been something that I was thinking about, being in a different type of leadership role," Booth said. "It was a very tough decision. I've been at Opelika — I would be beginning my 13th year. I loved my time there, and I will miss it dearly."

Booth's new role will be assistant director over special programs and will see her organize professional development opportunities for coaches and oversee events like the AHSAA’s multi-sport All-Star Week. Her duties will also include working with the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association as well as working directly with a number of championship sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball, bowling and cheer.