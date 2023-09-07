Opp shot itself in the foot the first two drives with lost fumbles, but reverted back to its feet to win 19-7 over Northside Methodist Academy on Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Running back Nelson Hall rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown and quarterback Colby Ballard compiled 125 yards rushing on 15 carries with a touchdown as the Bobcats’ bruising ground game ultimately prevailed over a gritty NMA defense.

It marked the first win at Opp for new coach Matt Brunson, who previously compiled a 213-73 record over a 25-year span at three Florida high schools – Vernon (1997-2000), Crestview (2001-10) and his alma mater of Baker (2011-21).

“Listen, the first one at a new spot with a group of hungry guys … this was sweet … I’m hoping one of many,” Brunson said of the win.

“We’ve got a lot to work to do, but just to get a victory for Opp and the people. This stuff is important in Opp, Alabama, so now we can build on this one and get on the right track, we hope.”

Opp is now 1-2 overall, 1-1 in Class 3A, Region 2, while NMA is now 1-2 overall, 0-1 in Class 3A, Region 2 after opening the season with a win at Houston County.

It was obvious from the start Opp wanted to generate a strong rushing attack.

“We’re getting better up front and we’re trying to get the ball downhill and we run some inside zone,” Brunson said.

The first two drives of the game for Opp, however, ended in disappointment with a fumble at the NMA 27 that Stefan Gainey, Jr., recovered and later a fumble at the Knights’ 31 that Ross Overby recovered.

In what was a defensive battle early on, Opp got on the scoreboard with 9:37 left in the second quarter when Ballard faked to Jaymaryon Allen and then kept it around the left side for a 6-yard touchdown run. Hall, who had a 55-yard run on the first play of the drive to get Opp down to the 18, added the extra point kick for the 7-0 lead.

It only took one play for Northside Methodist to even it back up as Harry Hicks threw over the middle for Jadyn Watkins for what turned into a 62-yard touchdown strike. Fitz Carter added the extra point kick to tie the game with 7:16 left in the quarter.

Opp then would regain the lead on the ensuing possession, a key play coming on 4th-and-9 from its 39 when Hall set to punt but then ran it 19 yards into NMA territory for a first down.

Two plays later, Ballard made a strong 29-yard run down to the 2 and Allen took it in from there for an easy touchdown with 3:57 to play before halftime. The snap for the PAT went over the holder’s head and the score stood at 13-7 at intermission.

The Bobcats scored the final points late in the third quarter as Hall went in from 4 yards out. The try for 2 was stopped by NMA.

On the scoring drive, Ballard had a 45-yard run and also an 8-yard run to set up the short TD by Hall.

Northside started strong on its next drive when Hicks completed a 14-yard pass to Caleb Watkins to its 47 and then Hicks threw to Gainey, Jr., for an 11-yard gain before the ball was popped loose and Opp recovered.

Unofficially, Hicks was 12-of-29 for 192 yards.

Brunson was proud of the Bobcats’ defensive effort.

“Every week the defense has gotten better and better,” Brunson said. “We played a little more disciplined tonight with our eyes.”

Defensively for Opp, Javion Stoudemire had seven tackles with a sack, Damirian Thompson had four with a sack and Ballard had four tackles and a caused fumble.