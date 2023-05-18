The Opp softball team stayed alive early Thursday morning to reach the AHSAA Class 3A state championship round at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, but the Bobcats were in a waiting mode early Thursday evening to play the game after heavy mid-afternoon rains hit the area.

AHSAA officials were hopeful the two teams could get their championship game in sometime Thursday evening. Opp, which lost to Plainview 4-2 on Wednesday night, has to win two games to win the state title.

The Bobcats set up the scenario with a 6-5 win over Mars Hill Bible early Thursday, overcoming a 5-1 second-inning deficit with three runs in the third and fourth in the fourth.

Reese Cauley paced Opp, going 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in, including a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning to make it 6-5. Caroline Courson added a run-scoring single and Taylor Adams chipped in a RBI sacrifice fly. Allie Wismer had a double.

Cauley also picked up the pitching win, going all seven innings. She scattered nine hits and gave up five runs, four earned, while striking out four.

Plainview 4, Opp 2: In a late Wednesday night game, Plainview scored four runs in the second inning to seize the early lead and Opp couldn’t come back.

The Bobcats had six hits, including a run-scoring double by Amaya Womack in the third inning and a RBI single by Taylor Adams in the fourth inning.

Caroline Courson started in the circle for Opp, but struggled in allowing four runs in 1 2/3. Cauley entered in relief and pitched a two-hit shutout over the last 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.