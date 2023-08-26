The Opp volleyball team opened the season with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 win over Andalusia on Friday night.

Cuba Wiggins and Amaya Womack both earned seven kills and two blocks, while Carreline Spears had 10 kills and 10 assists. Brooke Butler had four aces, Madi Wilson 10 assists and Megan Pinson 22 digs.

It was Opp’s first win over Andalusia in three years.

Opp JV falls: Opp’s junior varsity lost to Andalusia 25-21, 25-20.

Rylee Kate Thrash had two aces, nine assists and five digs, Braleigh Nall had two kills and two blocks and Crislyn Birge had 11 digs.

Opp junior high loses: Opp’s junior high lost to Andalusia 25-17, 25-20.

Cassady Williams and Ayla Brock both had three aces with Brock also with two kills and three assists. Abree Kelley added two kills and three digs.