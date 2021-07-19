Ozark ready to make a run in Dixie Majors World Series

Heath has been encouraged for the most part.

“From top to bottom, I think we’re comparable to other teams I’ve had in the past,” Heath said. “I think hitting-wise I’m probably better than I was last year and pitching-wise I’m probably on the short end.”

But Heath does say he’s got four quality starters on the mound in Pruitt, Watson, rising G.W. Long senior Jackson Chancey and Abe Chancellor, who recently graduated from Providence Christian and signed with L.B. Wallace in Andalusia.

While the team may be a bit short on pitching arms, Heath said his team is dangerous on the base paths.

“From top to bottom, this is the most team speed I’ve ever had,” Heath said. “I think this summer we’ve stole 35 out of 37 attempts, so we’ve been very efficient on the base paths.

“The number one base stealer is Trevor Morris, who is from G.W. Long. Then Ethan Black from Eufaula, Slade Seaborn from Eufaula, Abe Chancellor and Landon Thrash (Ariton) – I think they are the top base stealers.

“We run the bases well. I’ve only got like two who clog them up. I do not like the hit and run game. I do try to bunt a little bit.”