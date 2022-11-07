Pairings set for Turkey Classic basketball tournament at the Dothan Civic Center

The field is set for the second annual Turkey Classic boys basketball tournament slated for Nov. 21-22 at the Dothan Civic Center, which will serve as a play-in for the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic in late December.

On Monday, Nov. 21, Malone will take on Cottonwood at 3:30 as the first game of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament. The opener will be followed by G.W. Long against Barbour County, then Carroll against Andalusia and Greenville will meet Florala in the finale for the night.

The semifinals will be held on the following morning with the Malone/Cottonwood and Carroll/Andalusia winners playing at 10 a.m. and the G.W. Long/Barbour County and Greenville/Florala winners meeting at noon.

The final game will be played later in the afternoon at 3 p.m. to determined which team joins the 16-team field of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Those teams will be announced at a later date.