Parker Moman named new Rehobeth head baseball coach

During his baseball playing days at Central Alabama Community College, Parker Moman played for a successful coach in Steve Lewis.

“He was one of those guys that would drink 14 or 15 cups of coffee a day and he was wiry. He knew baseball and he was high-energy,” Moman said.

Moman hopes to bring that same kind of energy – minus the 15 cups of coffee – to his new job as Rehobeth High baseball coach. He replaces John Griffin, who decided to retire from coaching after this past season.

A former standout at Ashford, Moman has been the head coach of the Rehobeth Middle School team the last four seasons and an assistant for the varsity.

“I am excited to get this thing going,” Moman said, adding the Lord blessed with the opportunity to lead the Rebel program. “I have been telling everybody here recently is I wish baseball season was next instead of football because I am ready to get this thing going. My wife and my family and I are excited.”

Moman’s energy was something that caught the attention of Mil Tatom, Rehobeth’s current assistant principal, who will take over the school principal’s role in July.

“The energy and enthusiasm he has is contagious,” Tatom said. “He is somebody that has some fresh ideas being young and he is someone who communicates well with the kids. We feel he can take our program to the next level.”

Moman played football for three years and baseball for four years at Ashford, graduating from the school in 2014. He was a pitcher and shortstop with the Yellow Jackets, but was a catcher during the summer with the Wiregrass Cardinals travel ball team.

He also served as catcher in college, first at Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City then at AUM in Montgomery. He played two seasons at both schools.

The new Rebel coach takes over as Rehobeth loses nine seniors from a 15-12 team that lost in the first-round of the Class 5A state playoffs to eventual state runner-up Holtville. While youth will be present in his transition season to head coach, it won’t be that big of adjustment, he feels, because of prior experience with the returning players.

“We will be young next year. We have only three seniors that played this year that are coming back,” Moman said. “After that, we have six 11th graders, six 10th graders and seven ninth graders.

“The fortunate thing is I have gotten to coach every single one of these boys, even the seniors, in middle school. They came through me in the middle school program. I think that will be beneficial to everybody.”

Moman said he plans for Rehobeth’s baseball program “to keep on shining like it has been.” The Rebels have made the Class 5A state baseball playoffs in 16 straight seasons, highlighted by semifinal teams in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

On the field, Moman said he hopes to have the Rebels playing an aggressive style of ball.

“The stamp I want to put on it is competitiveness, fast-paced, aggressive baseball,” Moman said. “It’s not that we haven’t been here recently. I just think there needs to be a little more of that. We have to be aggressive.”

He also believes in a sound defense.

“My specialty will be defense,” Moman said. “When a ground ball is put on the ground, it has got to be an out. If a fly ball is hit, it has got to be an out. That is something we will really hound on – the fundamentals to where when we step on the field, we will be prepared for anything that hopefully will be thrown at us.”

Moman said he along with assistant Will Mathison will likely coordinate together on the pitching staff.

Offensively, he wants Rehobeth hitters to be aggressive.

“The first pitch you see needs to be hit,” Moman said. “We are not waiting on a better pitch because the better pitch may not be coming. It is early, aggressive baseball. We will play small ball. We will bunt. It will be aggressive, put the ball on the ground and run.”