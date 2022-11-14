Pate Harrison resigning as Rehobeth football coach, AD

Citing a difference in “vision” and “direction” between him and the administration, Rehobeth head football coach Pate Harrison has decided to resign his duties with the Rebel program.

“I am submitting my resignation to the board tonight,” Harrison said early Monday afternoon in a Dothan Eagle interview.

Harrison said he was resigning from his football post, athletic director role and physical education teaching job effective Dec. 31. He informed Rehobeth players early Monday morning of his plans.

He guided Rehobeth to a 15-16 record over three seasons. The Rebels were 4-6 this year with five of the losses by 14 or less points, including three by 10 or less points. Overall in 11 years as a head coach, Harrison has a 72-44 career record, which includes tenures at Dale County (2012-17) and Elba (2018-19).

“After meeting with the superintendent and the principal, I think it is the best for the program (to resign),” Harrison said. “What their vision is and what our vision is are different.

“It was a mutual acceptance in they need to go in a different direction, going next year,” Harrison said. “We are parting on mutual ways.”

He did not elaborate on the “vision” differences for the program, which is expected to move into Class 6A during the next reclassification period.

“I think he did a good job with the kids.” Houston County Superintendent Brandy White said. “The first year, he went to the playoffs and the next two he went 4-6 and ran into a tough area, but he got a lot out of the boys. I think he is a good football coach.”

Harrison stressed there were no bitter feelings toward the administration.

“I want to thank my players, assistant coaches, the community, the administration and staff for everything,” Harrison said. “Great kids, great community. I wish the best for them going forward. It is a great school, one of the best schools in the Wiregrass.”

He also expressed thanks to the Rehobeth booster club, under the direction of president Jeff Peacock, for their support.

“Whatever we tried to get done, the booster club has been instrumental (in us getting it done),” Harrison said. “It is one of the best booster clubs I have ever been a part of. They work for those kids and have done the best they could to provide everything those kids needed.”

A 2000 New Brockton graduate, Harrison played college football at Troy University as a fullback on the scout team before earning playing time as a long snapper.

He began his coaching career at Samson as defensive coordinator and head boys basketball coach, roles he held for three years before going to Goshen as defensive coordinator, head basketball coach and baseball coach.

After three seasons in Goshen, he became the head football and boys basketball coach at Dale County. He was the basketball coach for only one year, deciding to concentrate on football the rest of his time there.

Inheriting a program that had three straight 1-9 seasons and three different coaches, Harrison quickly built the Warriors into winners.

His first team in 2012 finished 6-5 and gained a reputation for its hard-hitting approach. The following year, Harrison guided the Warriors to their first unbeaten regular season in 12 years and a first-round playoff win during an 11-1 season.

Harrison’s third team was a star-loaded club that featured Jamarius Henderson (Memphis, Troy), Jeffery Whatley (South Alabama), Ryan Barbour (West Florida), Trey McMillian (Albany State baseball), Hayden Friesen (AUM baseball) and Carl Rogers (Huntingdon/Troy football).

That team reached the Class 3A state finals before losing to the Kerryon Johnson-led Madison Academy Mustangs. It finished, though, with a school record 14 wins and that one loss.

After losing all the stars from that heavy senior class, the Warriors fell to 1-9, but quickly bounced back with 7-4 seasons the next two years.

In 2018, Harrison became the head coach at Elba, guiding the program to an 8-3 record and the first round of the Class 1A playoffs in his first year.

He was 3-1 in his second season at Elba in 2019 when he resigned after a much-publicized video of him shoving his son during a junior varsity game surfaced.

He returned to the sidelines as defensive coordinator at Cairo High School in Georgia before he was hired at Rehobeth before the 2020 season.

The veteran coach said he was hopeful to continue coaching next year, but admitted he one day wants to get into administration.

“I don’t know if I am done with coaching,” Harrison said. “It is something me and my family will have to sit down and discuss. My son (Kaden) is going to be a senior and I don’t know if f I am going to coach and not watch him finish his senior year or if I am going to coach him my senior year or just watch him play. That is something the Good Lord will have to put for us in place and we will pray about it and see.”