Patriots dominate in repeat state title

Repeating as a state champion is getting to be the fashion standard for Pike Liberal Arts athletic teams in Troy.

The boys basketball team is the latest to earn such a feat, repeating as the AISA Class AAA state champions on Monday night at Montgomery’s Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl.

Like they have done in the majority of their games this season, the Patriots dominated in the state championship, earning a 91-49 victory over Morgan Academy.

The title matches one won last year over Tuscaloosa Academy in the finals.

In taking the second consecutive title, the basketball team joined the school’s football and baseball teams in repeating as a state champion. The football Patriots won their second straight title in the fall, while the baseball team has won three straight state crowns.

Overall, the Patriots have won the last six boys AISA Class AAA state titles in the big three sports of football and basketball and baseball. They can earn a second triple crown during an academic year if baseball wins state this spring.