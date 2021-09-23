Patterson siblings win Providence Christian Invite races

As boys teams ran in the back of Eastgate Park during the Providence Invite race Thursday afternoon, a stereo at the front tent area was blaring out Sister Sledge’s hit song, “We Are Family” as part of a sound track.
Turns out it was an appropriate song for the meet.
That’s because the winners of the girls and boys races on the Eastgate Park course were Providence Christian siblings Madelyn and Conner Patterson.
And the sister-brother duo did it in style, earning career best times.
Madelyn, a sophomore, won the girls 5K (3.1 miles) race, outkicking teammate Millicent Talmadge in the final 150 meters to win by three seconds and just eclipsing the 20-minute barrier with a 19 minutes and 59.69 seconds finishing time.
Conner, a senior, dominated the boys race from nearly the outset and blew away the competition with a 16:19:46 time, a minute and 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
“I think it is pretty cool, pretty neat,” Madelyn Patterson said of the family’s double title.
Her older brother was also excited about the dual title, but probably more excited to see his younger sibling win her first race.
“I had been telling her you have a real shot at winning this race. She had never won a race before, so it was cool for her to get out there and do that and she broke 20 too,” said Conner Patterson, who was busy in his pre-race warmup when the girls finished. “I heard that (she won) and it got me all the more hyped up to start my race.”
Madelyn Patterson became just the third PCS girls runner ever to break 20 minutes, joining Grace Crim (2021 graduate) and Talmadge. The time was fifth best overall in PCS history.
“I wasn’t really expecting to come out here and win it,” Madelyn Patterson said. “My strength just comes from God.”
Conner Patterson not only broke his personal best, but also broke the previous school record of 16:28.63 he set at last year’s state meet.
“It is a little off of the season goal of sub-16, but considering I have been dealing with a little injury lately and this was my first real fresh race since, I felt really good about it,” Conner Patterson said. “I didn’t have anybody to go with (in a pack) at that pace, so it was a good effort. I felt I raced well.”
They weren’t the only family that had a strong day, either, for PCS. Sisters Hannah Jacobs and Hazel Jacobs finished third and fourth on the girls side, while William Stanley finished third for the PCS boys, while his sister Brooke placed 10th in the girls race. All four set career best times.
Providence dominated in both races, which was expected to come down to the host Eagles and Enterprise. However, Enterprise had some sickness run through the team and couldn’t come.
Both the PCS girls and boys recorded perfect 15 scores behind the top five finishers. The boys went a little further, with the top seven runners and nine of the top 10 in their race. Eight of nine top PCS boys finishers all broke the 19-minute mark on the cool day.
Wicksburg (62) finished in second in the boys competition, followed by New Brockton (73) and Opp (98). Dothan, Altha (Fla.) and Northside Methodist also had runners, but not enough for team scoring.
Altha (Fla.) finished second on the girls side, edging Dothan by two points, 66 to 68. New Brockton (93) was fourth. Geneva, Opp, Wicksburg and Northside Methodist had runners, but not enough for team scoring.
“I think it went about as well as you could ask,” Providence coach Cliff Carter said of his teams. “Gorgeous weather. The course conditions were nice as it was relatively dry even though there were a couple of patches of mud.
“Our first three girls did a good job of packing up, but after that our girls still get strung out and we have to push for that second pack of three if we are going to have a strong showing (at state). We did well, but you can see where the learning still needs to take place.
“The guys team executed that pack running really well up front and you feel good about the times they ran. Obviously you would have enjoyed some additional teams at the meet to fill some of those spots, but you feel good that your kids took the opportunity to do as well as they did with nobody (other teams) pushing them. They had that internal competition.”
Finishing behind Conner Patterson on the boys side were Eagle teammates Cole Smith (17:32.54), William Stanley (17:51.69), Banks Folger (17:54.53) and Henry Paul Blaxton (18:36.93) in the two through five spots. Nathan Nicholls (18:38.85) and Hudson Jordan (18:49.55) finished sixth and seventh.
New Brockton’s Alex Garrison (18:53.60) broke up the Eagle monopoly with an eighth-place finish before PCS runners Will Nicholls (18:58.65) and Peyton Hall (19:25.04) rounded out the top 10.
All of the 10 runners except Providence’s Nathan Nicholls and New Brockton’s Garrison set career best times.
New Brockton’s Grason Wallace (19:31.97) finished 11th, followed by Dothan runners Ethan Johnston (19:40.95) and Elijah Sekeres (career best 20:15.28) in 12th and 13th. Wicksburg runners Hagen Seymour (20:18.60) and Jackson Barrett (career best 20:25.55) were the next two finishers.
Opp’s top runner was Kasey Dyess (19th place, 22:13.70) and Northside Methodist’s top placer was Steven Schisler (30th, 25:36.47) in the 40-runner field.
In the girls race, Patterson, Talmadge and Hannah Jacobs were in the pack early before Jacobs fell behind the pace. Patterson and Talmadge were nearly stride for stride when Patterson broke away with the final surge to the finish line.
“I heard my coach say, ‘19.40’ as he was counting down to the 20,” Madelyn Patterson said. “I really wanted to break 20 so (I said to myself), ‘Time to go.’”
Patterson’s 19.59.69 was followed by Talmadge at 20:02.24. Hannah Jacobs (career best 20:51.06) and Hazel Jacobs (career best 22:17.94) were next followed by Anna Catherine Farris (22:32.91) and Elle Salter (23:17.56).
Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (23:57.65) was the first non-Providence finisher, taking seventh place, followed by Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips (24:23.83) and Dothan’s Gabriella Baker (career best 24:41.49) in eighth and ninth place. Providence’s Brooke Stanley (career best 25:15.41) rounded out the top 10.
Altha’s top runner was Alena Brobst (13th place, 26:22.43). New Brockton’s top finisher was Madelynne Crowley (15th, 27:25.97) and Northside Methodist’s top placer was Scarlett Kenward (16th, 27:47.16).
Ward, Medeiros win JV races: Geneva’s Kaden Ward and Dothan’s Sebastian Medeiros won the JV girls and boys races.
Ward finished in 27:04.18, a full minute plus ahead of teammate Mary Padgett (28:37.83). Wicksburg’s Devon Wewers (29:11.05) was third, Providence’s Mary Aplin Maddox (31:15.72) fourth and Opp’s Leah Nall (31:45.93) fifth.
Medeiros won the boys JV race in 20:53.85, a comfortable 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Mixson of Providence (21:04.90). Providence’s Zed Solomon (22:06.11), Wicksburg’s Cody Cox (22:29.88) and Providence’s Tucker Germanson (22:35.61) finished third through fifth.