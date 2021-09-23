Patterson siblings win Providence Christian Invite races

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wicksburg (62) finished in second in the boys competition, followed by New Brockton (73) and Opp (98). Dothan, Altha (Fla.) and Northside Methodist also had runners, but not enough for team scoring.

Altha (Fla.) finished second on the girls side, edging Dothan by two points, 66 to 68. New Brockton (93) was fourth. Geneva, Opp, Wicksburg and Northside Methodist had runners, but not enough for team scoring.

“I think it went about as well as you could ask,” Providence coach Cliff Carter said of his teams. “Gorgeous weather. The course conditions were nice as it was relatively dry even though there were a couple of patches of mud.

“Our first three girls did a good job of packing up, but after that our girls still get strung out and we have to push for that second pack of three if we are going to have a strong showing (at state). We did well, but you can see where the learning still needs to take place.

“The guys team executed that pack running really well up front and you feel good about the times they ran. Obviously you would have enjoyed some additional teams at the meet to fill some of those spots, but you feel good that your kids took the opportunity to do as well as they did with nobody (other teams) pushing them. They had that internal competition.”