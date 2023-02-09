To Paul McLean, everything felt right about taking a chance on interviewing for the Slocomb head football coaching position.

McLean, a veteran of 18 years in the coaching business, including three as a head coach at Ashford Academy, was elevated to the RedTops head job by the Geneva County School Board on Thursday afternoon.

McLean, who served as the RedTops’ offensive coordinator last year, takes over after the departure of Bryant Garrison, who led Slocomb for one season.

“There are a lot of jobs that I haven’t applied for, but when this job came open, everything about it just seemed right as far as the fit and the work ethic of the kids,” McLean said. “This is only the second job I have applied for as a head (football) coach after Ashford Academy. It’s because it felt right.”

McLean came to Slocomb last season after serving as running game coordinator under Luke Tucker at Dale County. He was immediately impressed with those in RedTop country.

“I moved here last year from Dale County and the kids here are the toughest, hardest work-ethic kids I have been around in football,” McLean said. “There is great administration here, it is a great school and there is great community support.

“From the first day on, I was very impressed with the work ethic that has been instilled in the kids from the parents and grandparents.”

McLean stressed it wasn’t only a player or two, either.

“Everybody on the team is almost identical – they all work hard and they never give up and fight as hard as they can on the field,” he said.

A 1988 Dothan graduate who played under Bobby Devane, McLean began his coaching career in 2004 under David Collins at Houston County. He served as an assistant coach for three years with the Lions.

McLean then took the head job at Ashford Academy and guided the Falcons from 2007-09, amassing a 13-17 record. The tenure was highlighted by a 7-3 record in 2008, the best record at the school in 14 years and the eighth-best record over 42 years at the school, which closed its doors in 2014. That 2008 team also reached the first round of the AISA state playoffs.

He moved to Geneva County for the 2010 season, serving as a defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs for one season before landing at his alma mater, Dothan. He spent five years on the Tigers staff, serving under Kelvis White and Keven Jackson, handling roles on both sides of the ball, most notably the offensive line and running backs during his time there.

McLean returned to Houston County in 2017 as an assistant coach, first under head coach Mike Atkins for three seasons and one season under Chip Harris. He then left Columbia to become running backs coordinator under Tucker at Dale County before moving to Slocomb this past year.

McLean takes over after Slocomb finished 5-5 last year despite playing in brutal Class 4A, Region 2, which featured a state champion (Andalusia) and a state semifinalist team that was ranked No. 1 most of the season (Montgomery Catholic).

“We are in a tough region and I thought our kids competed extremely hard and we ended up 5-5 with a lot of injuries and low numbers compared to the teams we are playing,” McLean said.

While Slocomb will have another year in that strong region, McLean feels the RedTops have the building blocks to be successful. He hopes he can put his philosophies into the mix to add to those building blocks.

“We have a good foundation because the kids are so mentally tough,” McLean said. “I want to be physical and disciplined on both sides of the ball. I want to be able to run the ball, control the clock and play sound defense.

“We have a good, young quarterback who is only a sophomore (junior to be Cade Birge) and we have good athletes at wide receiver, so we can throw it around. But I think you win games by running the ball and controlling the clock.”