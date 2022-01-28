Paxton Steed's tip-in at the buzzer gives Ariton 50-49 win over rival G.W. Long

“At times we got a little one-dimensional because we wanted to make something happen, but whenever it came to fruition, we were unselfish, we made the right play, we made a pass when we had to and everybody hustled their tail off. Everybody knows their role.”

The last two minutes of the game was chaotic.

Senn scored while being fouled and hit the free throw with 2:03 left to pull the Purple Cats within 46-44. Ariton’s Isaiah Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key after Landon Tyler got a big offensive rebound and fed the ball out to him, putting the Purple Cats up 47-46 with 1:30 left.

Tyler then came up with a steal on G.W. Long’s next possession and Senn would go to the free throw line with 51 seconds left after a blocking foul was called on the Rebels. Senn made both free throws, but the second was waived off for a lane violation on the Purple Cats, leaving the score at 48-46.

After a missed 3-pointer by G.W. Long, Tyler rebounded and then an intentional foul on the Rebels gave Andyn Garris two free throws with 29.6 left. He missed on both tries, but Ariton retained possession due to the intentional foul.