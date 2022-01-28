Paxton Steed's tip-in at the buzzer gives Ariton 50-49 win over rival G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE – Paxton Steed told Ariton coach Brett Goodson, “I don’t know what to say” as he made his way down the ramp from the dressing room for the requested interview.
Moments earlier, his tip-in at the buzzer told the story during Ariton’s 50-49 win over rival G.W. Long on Friday night to wrap up the Class 2A, Area 3 championship.
When Steed was asked to relive the game-winning basket, he put it into words just fine.
“I’ve been crashing the boards all night,” Steed said. “When I saw it come off the backboard, I went up and just made a play to try and save the game.”
G.W. Long’s Jackson Dasinger was almost the hero after hitting a 3-pointer with seven seconds left for his only points of the game.
Rebels’ coach Vaughn Hill was confident with Dasinger taking the big shot.
“I told him yesterday that I thought he had two really good days of practice and I thought he would do something special tonight,” Hill said. “I just told him in the locker room that there wasn’t a doubt in my mind when he shot the ball that it was going in.”
After Dasinger’s basket, a timeout was called with 6.7 seconds left in the game as Ariton talked over a play in hopes of pulling off the victory.
When play resumed, Ian Senn drove the court and went down the lane with a shot which bounced off the back of the rim. Steed was in good position and went up in the lane and swatted the ball with one hand into the basket to set off a wild celebration for Ariton on the visiting court.
“It felt amazing with the student section coming onto the floor and just winning the game for my team,” Steed said. “I didn’t know if it counted, but I hoped it did.”
The Purple Cats improved to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the area. G.W. Long is now 11-11 overall, 4-2 in area play.
Goodson was proud of his team’s effort in front of a packed gymnasium. Ariton had defeated G.W. Long 64-51 in the other meeting between the two this season.
“It was a big rivalry night and we made a big play to end the game with a win,” Goodson said. “He’s (Steed) a hustler and he rebounds hard and he was just in the right spot.”
Steed had 10 rebounds in the game
“Both fans were just as loud as all get out," Goodson continued. "Those guys should enjoy that … when you come to your rival school and play in front of them.”
Goodson thought his club demonstrated good teamwork when it counted most.
“At times we got a little one-dimensional because we wanted to make something happen, but whenever it came to fruition, we were unselfish, we made the right play, we made a pass when we had to and everybody hustled their tail off. Everybody knows their role.”
The last two minutes of the game was chaotic.
Senn scored while being fouled and hit the free throw with 2:03 left to pull the Purple Cats within 46-44. Ariton’s Isaiah Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key after Landon Tyler got a big offensive rebound and fed the ball out to him, putting the Purple Cats up 47-46 with 1:30 left.
Tyler then came up with a steal on G.W. Long’s next possession and Senn would go to the free throw line with 51 seconds left after a blocking foul was called on the Rebels. Senn made both free throws, but the second was waived off for a lane violation on the Purple Cats, leaving the score at 48-46.
After a missed 3-pointer by G.W. Long, Tyler rebounded and then an intentional foul on the Rebels gave Andyn Garris two free throws with 29.6 left. He missed on both tries, but Ariton retained possession due to the intentional foul.
After a G.W. Long timeout, Tyler dribbled the ball off his foot and out of bounds driving to the basket and the Rebels had the ball back with 26.2 left and trailing by two points, which led to Dasinger’s made 3-pointer before the dramatic ending by Steed.
Senn led Ariton with 19 points, while Tyler scored 12 with 15 rebounds and Johnson scored 11.
G.W. Long was led by Kobie Stringer, who scored 20 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. In the first two quarters, Stringer hit four 3-pointers and had a terrific one-handed slam dunk after driving hard down the lane right before halftime in which the Rebels led 30-28 at the break.
In the second half, however, Stringer was held to just one made free throw, that coming in the fourth quarter.
In a close game throughout, Ariton led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before G.W. Long got in gear to lead by two at halftime. The Rebels led 40-36 after the third quarter.
“Tonight that doesn’t dictate our season,” Hill said. “Our season starts two Tuesdays from now when we play Zion Chapel in the area tournament. You’ve got to win that one to get to Friday (second round), so the season really hasn’t really begun yet.
“The ball bounced their way tonight and congrats to them. Hopefully we’ll be able to see them on that Friday night for the area championship.”
G.W. Long girls 55, Ariton 23: The Rebels dominated throughout in gaining the victory.