'Perfect race' leads to gold medal for Rehobeth swimmer Zachary Hannah

Zachary Hannah called it the perfect race.
It certainly came at the perfect time for the Rehobeth junior swimmer.
That perfect race came in this weekend’s Class 1A-5A 50-Yard Freestyle race at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships in Huntsville as Hannah earned a gold medal in the event.
“It feels really good as I have worked really hard for it for eight years,” Hannah said. “It (the work) all paid off.”
Hannah led the entire race, winning in a career-best 21.77 seconds, nearly a full second over the second- and third-place finishers of Boaz’s Adam Holbrook (22.55) and T.R. Miller’s Nolan Atkinson (22.71) in the seven-swimmer finals.
“I knew it was a good start,” Hannah said of the race. “I knew I had to be in the lead knowing me and I did lead the whole race. Everything went good. I had a good time and did everything right. It was the perfect race for me.”
The Rebel standout, who was in the middle fourth lane and could see all the individuals on both sides of him, knew immediately he had won the event.
“When I flipped turn at the first 25 (yards), I could see out of the corner of my eye that I was in the lead. I knew I had to keep going. Once I hit the wall, I knew I had won,” Hannah said.
The moment was a special one.
“It felt really good,” Hannah said of his reaction after winning. “There was just too much emotion there that I can’t fully describe it.”
For Hannah, winning the gold was a little redemption after narrowly losing out a year ago for the top prize in the race by 0.5 of a second. A sophomore at the time, he had a 22.64 time to T.R. Miller senior Cole Jernigan’s winning 22.18 time.
“That silver did hurt,” Hannah said. “I was right there at the gold. I knew I wanted the gold, so it was good motivation (this year) to get the gold.”
He almost earned another medal at this weekend’s state championship meet, finishing one spot off the top three medal awards in fourth place for the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute and 4.17 seconds. The winning time was a state record 56.90 by St. Paul Catholic’s Chris Barraza. Faith Academy’s Aden Kraft (1:01.12) and LAMP’s Alex Park (1:02.80) were second and third.
Hannah said the 100-yard freestyle is normally his second race, but that this year’s state condensed schedule had that race immediately after his 50 freestyle with no time to recuperate, thus he had to focus on his third event - the breaststroke.
Behind his two finishes, Hannah earned Rehobeth 35 team points, good for an 11th place team finish in Class 1A-5A.
Hannah said he began swimming eight years ago after seeing a friend participate in the sport. He has been a part of the Dothan Dolphins program ever since.
“I had a friend and they did it. I was like, ‘that is kind of cool,’ so I started doing it with him and I haven’t stopped since,” Hannah said.
The Rehobeth junior entered this past weekend’s winning 50 freestyle race as the top seed after a top seasonal time of 22.50 in one of his three meets prior to state.
Hannah, like other swimmers in the state, normally race more before the state meet, but couldn’t because of a limited number of events held because of COVID protocols. As a result, he didn’t compete against any of the other six competitors in his state race, though he did have a little knowledge of them.
“We had an idea what they were like because of their times from this season,” said Hannah, who also noted he raced a few of them at last year’s state meet. “That did help a lot, but I had not raced against them, so there was no telling how they would perform.”
With that in mind, he focused on his race, one he feels he is strong in from start to finish.
“In the 50 free, my strength is definitely the whole race,” Hannah said. “I am just perfect at it.”
This past weekend, he was “perfect” at the right time.
