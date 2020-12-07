'Perfect race' leads to gold medal for Rehobeth swimmer Zachary Hannah

Hannah said he began swimming eight years ago after seeing a friend participate in the sport. He has been a part of the Dothan Dolphins program ever since.

“I had a friend and they did it. I was like, ‘that is kind of cool,’ so I started doing it with him and I haven’t stopped since,” Hannah said.

The Rehobeth junior entered this past weekend’s winning 50 freestyle race as the top seed after a top seasonal time of 22.50 in one of his three meets prior to state.

Hannah, like other swimmers in the state, normally race more before the state meet, but couldn’t because of a limited number of events held because of COVID protocols. As a result, he didn’t compete against any of the other six competitors in his state race, though he did have a little knowledge of them.

“We had an idea what they were like because of their times from this season,” said Hannah, who also noted he raced a few of them at last year’s state meet. “That did help a lot, but I had not raced against them, so there was no telling how they would perform.”

With that in mind, he focused on his race, one he feels he is strong in from start to finish.