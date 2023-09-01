Tamarion Peterson scored three touchdowns running and threw for another as Dothan improved to 2-0 with a 42-6 win over Percy Julian at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Friday night.

The Wolves scored on their first drive of the game when Peterson went in from 3 yards out to complete a 7-play, 68-yard drive. Anthony Brooks scored on a 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.

After forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball on the Percy Julian 43, Dothan would get back in the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Peterson to AJ Alexander. The try for 2 failed with 3:49 left in the first half.

Dothan went up 21-0 when Alexander scored a touchdown with 1:20 left in the first half. Wesley Farmer booted through the extra point kick.

The score stood at 21-0 at halftime.

Percy Julian got on the scoreboard at the eight minute mark of the third quarter on a touchdown by Jayden Hill. The score was set up by a Dothan fumble.

On the ensuing possession, Peterson scored on a 55-yard touchdown run with 7:01 left in the third. Peterson ran in a 2-point conversion.

The Wolves made it 36-6 when Zach Walker picked off a pass and went 40 yards for a touchdown with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Dothan’s final TD came on a 27-yard run by Peterson with 8:25 left to make it 42-6 after the 2-point try was stopped.

Dothan hosts Auburn next Friday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.