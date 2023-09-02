AUBURN - Andrew Pickard connected on a 18-yard field goal as time expired to lift Enterprise past Auburn 17-16 on Friday night for a huge road victory.

Auyburn got a 39-yard field goal from All-American kicker Towns McGough to take a 16-14 lead with 9:32 left before the Wildcats rallied for the win.

Enterprise took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Keion Dunlap and a fumble return for a touchdown at the 4:39 mark after Auburn's Omar Mabson fumbled.

Auburn responded with 10 points in the second quarter on a 7-yard run by Mabson and a 48-yard field goal from McGough to pull within 14-10 at halftime.

McGough kicked through a 29-yarder with 7:21 left in the third quarter and then gave the Tigers the lead at 16-14 with 9:32 left before Enterprise got the game winner from Pickard.

Pickard's winning kick came after on a late third-and-long, Auburn quarterback Jackson Kilgore put too much loft on a wide-open wheel route pass and Enterprise nabbed it for what would be Kilgore's third interception and Auburn's fourth turnover of the game.

A few plays later, the visiting Wildcats hit the short field goal as time expired to leave the Plains with a 17-16 upset win.