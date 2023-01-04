Pike County football star Ian Foster commits to Marshall

One of the top athletic high school senior football players in the Wiregrass, Pike County’s Ian Foster, announced Wednesday plans to sign with Marshall University.

A wide receiver/defensive back and kick/punt return specialist, Foster made his announcement during a ceremony at the Pike County High School gym.

He chose the Thundering Herd over Vanderbilt, South Alabama, Chattanooga and Liberty University, the other schools in his top five. Foster can officially sign a scholarship on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the upcoming signing period for college football.

Foster is one of three finalists for the state’s Class 3A Back of the Year award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association that will be announced next week. A do-it-all specialist, he shined on offense, defense and special teams this past season in helping the Bulldogs finish 8-4 and reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

On offense, Foster caught 38 passes for 895 yards (23.6 average per catch) with half of his receptions going for TDs (19). He added 199 rushing yards and two TDs on just 13 carries. Defensively, he had six interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and had 12 pass break-ups, while making 57 tackles (5.2 per game) with three for loss.

He also earned three special teams touchdowns, two on kick returns and one on a punt return. For the season, he had six punt returns for 137 yards (22.8 average per return) and had four kick returns for 230 yards (57.5 average).

Overall, he accounted for 27 TDs and had 1,094 yards of offense and 724 yards in returns (interception, kick and punt returns) during the season.

In addition to being a state back of the year finalist, Foster was selected first team all-state in Class 3A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Foster transferred to Pike County for his senior season after playing at Pike Liberal Arts as a junior. He earned second-team all-state honors as a defensive back during his junior season while helping the Patriots to the AISA state title. He earned seven interceptions and 61 tackles during the title run.

In the Patriots’ state title 41-21 victory over Tuscaloosa Academy, Foster had a kickoff return for a touchdown plus a fumble recovery and an interception.