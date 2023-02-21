MONTGOMERY — The third time turned out to be the charm for the Pike County girls basketball team.

After two straight unsuccessful trips to the regional postseason tournament the last two years, the Bulldogs are on their way to the state tournament in Birmingham.

Behind a four-quarter surge, Pike County pulled away from Houston Academy to claim a 42-24 win over the Raiders and capture the Class 3A South Regional Tournament title at Garrett Coliseum.

Pike County, which is in the midst of one of its best girls basketball seasons, if not the best, with a 23-8 record, earned its first trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs play in Birmingham on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the state semifinals against Wednesday’s Northwest Regional winner of Lauderdale County and Clements.

“Progress,” second-year Pike County head coach Melissa White said. “We wanted to continue to build from where we started when I came in. We made it to the (regional) first round, but were not fortunate to win, so this year, our eyes have been on that prize. This year, if we got back here, we wanted to complete the task and be regional champions.”

Houston Academy finished its season with a 15-8 record and made its second straight regional tournament appearance. The Raiders advanced to a regional final for the first time since 2000.

Tuesday’s win was Pike County’s 17th win in the last 19 games and its 11th straight after a 6-6 star to the season.

“We went through a lot of adversity with this team, but we grew a lot from the beginning of the season to now,” Pike County senior Amity White said. “We are playing a lot better, being more physical and we team bonded a lot more and you can tell on the court.”

White led Pike County with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists in earning regional tournament MVP honors. Taniyah Green followed with 14 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and five block shots for the Bulldogs. Ivy White added nine rebounds.

Mary Helen Mendheim led Houston Academy with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lauren Baker had a team-high 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Most of the game was a struggle for both teams on offense. At one point in the fourth quarter, the teams were a combined 17-of-85 from the floor – an icy cold 20.0 percent.

The Bulldogs, though, were able to get their fastbreak untracked in the final quarter.

Leading 24-19 with just under five minutes left, Pike County scored 18 points in the final 4:49 to break away, hitting eight of its last 10 shots – mostly fastbreak layups or shots down low after penetration forced the defense to shift away from a Bulldog player.

Amity White scored eight of the 18 points. Green added three baskets, two off nice passes from Auriel Moultry after penetration.

While Pike County heated up, Houston Academy struggled after Pike County switched defenses in the second half. The Raiders scored only seven points in the second half – with three coming in the final 25 seconds after the game was decided. HA made just 3-of-24 shots in the final two quarters.

“They were able to get to the goal off cuts through our man defense, so we went to a zone to slow those cuts down and make sure we contest the shots,” Melissa White said. “Going zone, I think threw a wrinkle to them. We got some stops, came back and got some layups.”

Joining Amity White on the all-tournament team were teammates Ivy White and Green along with Houston Academy’s Mendheim, Lauren Baker and Camille Reeves.

The teams finished a combined 26-of-103 from the floor (25.2 percent), including 2-of-27 on 3-pointers. Houston Academy was 0-of-10 on 3-pointers. The combined for 36 turnovers, 19 coming from Houston Academy.