One couldn’t blame Pike County head girls basketball coach Melissa White if she has nightmares of Clements’ intense defensive pressure and missed Bulldog shots for a while.

White’s Bulldogs couldn’t handle Clements’ pressure and couldn’t find the shooting touch in Tuesday’s AHSAA Class 3A state semifinals during a 56-25 loss to the Colts at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Pike County finished the season with a 23-9 record but earned its first state tournament appearance. Clements improved to 28-6 and advanced to Friday’s 12:30 p.m. finals against either Trinity or Susan Moore. The Colts bid for their second state title and first since 2010.

“I am just grateful to Pike County High basketball and our program to be here,” Pike County head coach Melissa White said. “This is the first time ever that the Pike County girls have ever made it to the Final Four and to contend and compete (at the Final Four).

"Super proud of our community, our superintendent and our staff for allowing us this opportunity. The girls put in a lot of hard work over the summer, from the beginning in July and worked our way throughout the season, through adversity and ups and downs.”

Bulldog senior Taniyah Green called playing in the state semifinals a “great opportunity” and challenged future Lady Dawg players to reach for the same opportunity.

“I would say it is a great opportunity for us to be the first ones to make it to the Final Four as nobody has done it before (at Pike County),” Green said. “I want to tell the ones coming up after us that they can do it too. They can do what we did. They just have to put in the hard work and listen to what coach says and they can be here too.”

The Bulldogs finished Tuesday’s game with 29 turnovers – 22 in the first half – against Clements’ trapping halfcourt defense and full-court zone press. The Colts, who had 17 steals, amassed 35 points off the turnovers.

“The reason they caused problems was we kept going to the sideline (against the press),” senior Amity White said. “As soon as we started going to the middle, passing up and looking up, we started breaking it (the press). In the first half when they were trapping us in the corners, we were looking around and we were not handling the ball good.”

Pike County, partly because of Clements’ defense, was an icy cold 20 percent in shooting, hitting just 9-of-45 shots and finished with a season-low in points. They were just 2-of-16 on 3-pointers (12.5 percent) and made just 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) at the free-throw line.

“It was a big stage and something we haven’t been to and we were slow out of the gate,” said Melissa White, the head coach.

Amity White was of the few Bulldogs to find the shooting range, hitting 6-of-14 shots, including 2-of-5 on 3-pointers, in finishing with 15 points. She also had seven rebounds. Green followed with five points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Clements, behind a lot of layups and open looks, finished the day at 52.1 percent (25-of-48) shooting. Nine players scored for the Colts, led by Taylor Farrar with 12 points. Leah Childress and Shakarri Bailey followed with 10 each and Jadyn McElyea added nine points.

The Colts’ onslaught began right from the opening minute as Clements’ Childress knocked down a 3-pointer on the game’s first possessions. It was the spark of a 7-0 start in the first two-and-a half minutes. The Bulldogs had two turnovers in the stretch.

Pike County’s Green scored on the fastbreak to get the Bulldogs on the board, but the Colts followed with nine straight points to build a 16-2 lead with 3:32 left in the quarter. PCHS had five turnovers and only three shot attempts during the first four plus minutes.

Clements finished the opening period with a 20-8 lead and quickly delivered another scoring surge to start the second quarter, turning six Bulldog turnovers into an 11-0 run and a 31-8 lead with 5:39 left in the period.

Pike County was completely stymied during the second quarter by Clements, scoring only three points in the period with the lone field goal coming right before the buzzer after a steal by Amity White.

Clements led 36-11 at halftime with 29 of the points coming off 22 turnovers for Pike County, which had more turnovers than shot attempts (19) in the opening half.

It was more of the same in the third quarter in Bulldogs shooting in the third period. Though it only committed three turnovers in the period, Pike County missed the first 14 shots it attempted before a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Amity White.

Clements, though, had a commanding 44-17 advantage as the quarter ended.

Pike County hit two of its first four shots of the fourth quarter off a layup by Urriya Berry and a 3-pointer by Amity White before the Colts slowed the tempo down to shorten the game and finish off the 31-point win.

While it struggled offensively, Pike County did win the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Colts by a 35-29 margin.