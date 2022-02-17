Pike County girls fall to defending champion

MONTGOMERY – Pike County fell behind 18-4 after one quarter and could never recover in losing to defending Class 3A state champion Prattville Christian 65-40 Thursday night in the Class 3A girls Southeast Regional at Garrett Coliseum.

Kyah Rouse did have a nice game for Pike County, scoring 16 points, which included making 4-of-6 tries from 3-point range. Rouse also pulled down a team-high five rebounds.

Amity White also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 11 points, which included two 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-8 record.

Prattville Christian (31-1) built a 40-16 lead by halftime in a game the Panthers controlled from start to finish.

By halftime, three Prattville Christian players were already in double figures scoring – Ella Janes Connell with 16 and Avery Rogers sand Hannah Jones with 10 each.

Connell led Prattville Christian with 18 points, while Jones scored 14 and Rogers 13.