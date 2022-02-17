Pike County girls fall to defending champion

MONTGOMERY – Pike County fell behind 18-4 after one quarter and could never recover in losing to defending Class 3A state champion Prattville Christian 65-40 Thursday night in the Class 3A girls Southeast Regional at Garrett Coliseum.
Kyah Rouse did have a nice game for Pike County, scoring 16 points, which included making 4-of-6 tries from 3-point range. Rouse also pulled down a team-high five rebounds.
Amity White also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 11 points, which included two 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-8 record.
Prattville Christian (31-1) built a 40-16 lead by halftime in a game the Panthers controlled from start to finish.
By halftime, three Prattville Christian players were already in double figures scoring – Ella Janes Connell with 16 and Avery Rogers sand Hannah Jones with 10 each.
Connell led Prattville Christian with 18 points, while Jones scored 14 and Rogers 13.
While the Panthers were shooting 48.4 percent from the field in the opening half, Pike County struggled in shooting just 30.8 percent (4 of 13 field goal tries) against aggressive defensive pressure.