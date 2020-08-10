Pike County, Goshen High School to play region-only football schedules

Citing safety concerns of COVID-19, Pike County Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell announced Monday that county schools Goshen and Pike County will play only region games in athletics this fall and that fan capacity will be reduced to 50 percent for home games.
Bazzell, who announced the plan during a Pike County School Board meeting Monday night, said he consulted with athletic directors, head coaches and band directors in coming up with the plan last week.
“We are looking at a region-only schedule,” Bazzell said. “Also, we are looking at restricting band and cheerleaders from traveling to away games and looking at stadium capacity at 50 percent (for home games). The AHSAA mandates that we be equal with tickets with visitors so it will be 50 percent on the visiting side and 50 percent on the home side.”
The 50 percent capacity also applied to volleyball home matches in the school gym, said Bazzell.
The superintendent said the volleyball capacity probably won’t be too much of a problem, but the football capacity will be tricky since the visiting side in a stadium is generally smaller than the home side.
“The thing you have to do is calculate the capacity of the facility under the governor’s executive order,” Bazzell said. “So if you sit 4,000 seats, the most you can put in a facility is 2,000.
“Volleyball is pretty easy because both sides of the gym are about the same so we will allow the visiting team this many and the home team this many. Whatever you do you have to give equal amount of tickets to each side.
“In football, it is a little more complicated because in calculating the capacity you have the look at the visitor side only. Even though your capacity on the home side might be greater, you have to give the visiting side the same amount. So we are looking at 50 percent of the visiting side and make that available to home and visiting sides.”
Bazzell said tickets for home games will be prioritized with parents of football athletes, band and cheerleaders having first dibs followed by senior students then juniors, sophomores and on down until all the tickets are sold.
He added that fan crossover from one side of the stadium to the other will be restricted.
As a result of the plan, Goshen’s football team loses non-region home games against Holtville and Ariton in the season’s first two weeks (Aug. 21 and 28) and at Luverne (Sept. 25).
Pike County, meanwhile, loses a home jamboree (Aug. 21), a road game at Hillcrest (Evergreen) (Aug. 28) and a home game against Carroll (Sept. 25).
Both teams will now play seven games – all in Class 3A, Region 4 – with opening games on Sept. 4. Goshen travels to Trinity in Montgomery on that night and Pike County visits Beulah, located in Lee County near Opelika.
The updated football schedules for both teams are below.
The region-only schedule applies for football and volleyball, said Bazzell. He added regular-season tournaments for volleyball would cancelled, other than the regional postseason tournament.
“One of the things we want to focus on is keeping everybody healthy enough so we are eligible to participate in the postseason tournaments,” Bazzell said.
Bazzell also said the county will increase the number of buses for travel to road games from one or two to three to allow for more social distancing among the players. All players and coaches will also be required to wear face masks during the trips.
At football home games, the concession stand will provide only pre-packaged food with no hot dogs or hamburgers being grilled near the stand.
All the changes will have likely hurt the athletic budgets, Bazzell said.
“I don’t expect our athletic departments to make any money this year, so it may be necessary to see how we can help them going forward,” Bazzell said. “This is going to be a very unusual year.”
In a related matter, Bazzell said that the school system is looking at some potential testing plans, though nothing has been finalized.
“We are working locally to install testing protocols that will allow us to test our student-athletes week to week prior to participation,” Bazzell said.
He added he hoped all the discussions and logistics on the testing plan might be worked out within in the next week.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the Pike School board hired new basketball coaches at Goshen with Darius Davis selected as the boys leader and former Brantley and Troy basketball standout Amanhi Upshaw as the new girls coach.
Football Schedules
Goshen Eagles
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Open
Sept. 4 at Trinity #
Sept. 11 at Childersburg #
Sept. 18 Reeltown #
Sept. 25 Open
Oct. 2 at Dadeville #
Oct. 9 Pike County #
Oct. 16 at Beulah #
Oct. 23 Montgomery Catholic #
Oct. 30 Open
Pike County Bulldogs
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Open
Sept. 4 at Beulah #
Sept. 11 Dadeville #
Sept. 18 at Trinity #
Sept. 25 Open
Oct. 2 Montgomery Catholic #
Oct. 9 at Goshen #
Oct. 16 at Childersburg #
Oct. 23 Reeltown #
Oct. 30 Open
