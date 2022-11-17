Pike County hits stride at right time, set to face Mobile Christian in quarterfinals

First-year Pike County coach Mark Hurt feels the Bulldogs are hitting their stride at the right time.

The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games, including two straight state playoff games to reach Friday’s Class 3A state quarterfinals. Pike County (8-3 overall with all three losses by one point) hosts Mobile Christian in a third-round match-up at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge.

“The kids have started to become friends and they are playing together,” Hurt said.

“We are still not 100 percent where we need to be, but we are making great improvements.”

In fact, the Bulldogs, according to Hurt, are still growing even in week 14 of the regular season. Case in point was last week’s game when Pike County fell behind 25-0 in the first half and rallied for a dramatic 41-39 victory over Alabama Christian

“We have to continue to learn like last week,” Hurt said. “We came out flat. We have to understand that we have to come out with intensity on every play. We can’t come out flat and get a hold of ourselves (later). We have to come out motivated and ready to go. We have to know what to do, how to do it and why to do it from the start. I still think we have to grow in that area.”

Entering his first season at his alma mater, Hurt admitted he didn’t know what to expect of his new team, but has been pleased with the progress.

“I didn’t know exactly where we would be,” Hurt said, thinking back to the preseason. “I felt like if we continue to work hard and everybody bought in to getting better every week there was no limit to where we could go. We actually got better each week.

“I felt we should have won the last game (of the regular season, a 21-20 loss to Houston Academy). I felt like we should have matured a little bit – we didn’t know how to finish and that was just three weeks ago. We are still in the process of learning. I thought last week, the way we battled back after being down 25 points, was a sign that we have matured some.”

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to Mobile Christian. The Leopards are officially 5-7 after having to forfeit four wins from early in the season. They are 8-3 on the field with two losses to out of state teams and two losses in overtime.

“They are a true No. 1 seed in my opinion if you look at playing on the field,” Hurt said, noting the Leopards “have athletes all over the place.”

The Bulldogs are used to playing a top team, having faced region champions the last three weeks in Houston Academy (regular season), Excel and Alabama Christian (in the playoffs).

Mobile Christian enters the game with the No. 5 scoring defense in Class 3A, allowing only 13.1 points a game. Sterling Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior edge linebacker who is getting looks from Alabama, Auburn and LSU among others, spearheads the defensive unit.

In the opening round of the playoffs in a 30-3 win over Houston Academy, he was credited with 15 tackles, six quarterback sacks and nine quarterback hurries. He added a couple more sacks in last week’s 27-13 second-round win over Trinity.

“We have to keep him contained because he has the ability to stay in your backfield all night if you are not careful,” Hurt said.

Offensively, the Leopards average 30.8 points a game, 18th best in 3A, just a spot behind Pike County’s 31.9 a game. Mobile Christian uses three different quarterbacks – Landon Snow and Miguel Camboia are the main QBs, though Patrick Sullivan Jr. comes in for wildcat-type plays. Aaron Rogers and Sullivan are top receiving targets. Devin Harris is the main running threat.

Pike County has a few playmakers of its own, mainly wide receiver/defensive back and return special Ian Foster, who has 24 touchdowns receiving, rushing and one kick/punt returns on the season. He had two TD catches in the final minutes to help the Bulldogs rally in the fourth quarter last week against Alabama Christian.

Omari Barrow, the Bulldogs quarterback, has thrown for nearly 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns on the year. Nemo Williams and Zay Carlisle provide a 1-2 running game punch that has accounted for nearly 1,500 combined yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hurt, though, says offensive line members of Keith Williams, Joseph Wilkerson, Bubba Williams and Jacorey Green have been key to the Bulldog offensive success.

Defensively, Pike County has one of the top units in Class 3A, allowing only 15.1 points a game, 10th best in 3A. Linebacker Markelis Hobdy is the leading tackler. Nemo Williams is the top D-lineman, while Foster, with six interceptions, is the leader in the secondary.

Hurt knows the Leopards are a serious challenge for his team.

“No. 1, we will have to be sound in our alignment.” Hurt said. “We have to align up right and make sure we know where we need to be when they come out in their different formations. We have to know where their playmakers are. We definitely have to not turn the ball over. We have to protect the ball.”