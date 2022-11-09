Pike County softball player Amity White signs with South Alabama

Pike County head softball coach Ryan McCollough sums up Bulldog senior standout Amity White in two words – “she knows.”

“She knows she is good and she plays with confidence,” McCollough said. “She plays with what kids these days call swagger. She knows she can make any play at any time because she has put the work in.

“She knows there are times to always get better. She is one of those types that she is always trying to get in an extra bucket of fly balls after practice or an extra round of BP (batting practice). She is always willing to work harder.

“She also knows the game. She has a feel for situations and fundamentals. She takes the right route to fly ball. All the stuff you want to see in an outfielder, she does. Some of it is natural, but some of it comes from all the work she has put in over the past years.”

White now has the opportunity to take her knowledge and skills of the game to the collegiate level after signing to play softball at the University of South Alabama on Wednesday.

“It was definitely exciting (to sign),” White said during a telephone interview with the Dothan Eagle on Wednesday afternoon. “I had everybody there. I am just excited to go to South Alabama.”

Just a few weeks ago, White wasn’t expecting to sign with the Jaguar program. In fact, she was set to sign with Wallace-Hanceville when South Alabama came into the recruiting picture.

“I would say after my last fall ball tournament (in early October), I posted my stats to Twitter and they called my coach because they are really close and they got to talking about me,” White said. “Then they called me, got me on a visit and to a (prospect) camp and they offered me that night. It really came from left field.”

White also credits a change in her batting stance and improved power hitting for catching the eyes of South Alabama coaches.

“Lately my coach has gotten me stationary hitting (instead of slap hitting) and that is what really got South’s attention because I have been a slapper the last three years and he (the South Alabama coach) saw that I had a lot more power,” White said.

An avid softball watcher of college games for years, White said South Alabama was one of her “dream schools” along with the University of Alabama and University of Texas. She said she has watched Jaguar softball since she was in the seventh grade.

“I have always loved South’s program,” White said. “They have been good for a long time.”

During her visit to the Mobile school, White also toured the campus and meet faculty members, especially those who will teach her. White has already decided on sports management as a major with a minor in Kinesiology in her studies.

“The coaches were real welcoming,” White said. “They know exactly what they want. The campus is beautiful and when I met all the teachers and my professors who will teach me in my major, they seemed to have everything organized. They put me on a right track for the future after softball.”

The daughter of former Pike Liberal Arts head coach Mario White and sister of Pike Lib three-sport standout Mayes White, who is now a member of the Florida State University baseball team, White is in her second year at Pike County.

She played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Pike Liberal Arts under McCollough, who became the Pike County head coach over the summer.

While at Pike Lib, she earned first-team all-state honors during her sophomore season in 2021.That season she hit .500 (68-of-136) and had a .521 on-base percentage with three home runs, nine doubles and 23 runs batted in as a lead-off hitter. She was also 28-of-28 on stolen bases.

“She can swing the stick too,” McCollough said. “She has been a lead-off hitter as long as I have known her. She does her job as a lead-off hitter great. She is a left-handed lead-off hitter, so she can slap and bunt well.

“She puts the ball on the ground and uses her elite speed to create havoc when she gets on the base paths. But over the past year or so, she has developed a power stroke from the left side. She can hit the ball out of the yard too.”