Pike Lib football changes several last-season football games

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some late-season game changes to their schedule on Tuesday, replacing two opponents and moving their off week.

After this week’s scheduled game against Catholic of Montgomery, the Patriots travel to Danville, a Class 3A school in the north Alabama county of Morgan near Decatur, on Sept. 30, replacing a game at Brooks County (Ga.). Following a previously scheduled home game against Faith Academy, the Patriots travel to Liberty County (Fla.) on Oct. 14, a date that was originally an off week.

The off week was moved to the following week of Oct. 21. The season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27 at home against Calhoun remained the same.

