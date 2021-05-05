Pike Liberal Arts advances to the state championship series

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots have won the last three AISA Class AAA baseball state titles.

They are now one series victory away from making it four straight.

The Troy private school earned a spot for the 2021 championship series on Wednesday, sweeping Morgan Academy 6-3 and 6-0 in Selma.

The semifinal series sweep pushes the Patriots into the Class AAA best-of-three championship series next week at Montgomery’s Paterson Field. The Patriots (27-6-1) play the winner of the Glenwood-Bessemer series, which starts Thursday.

The championship round is set to start next Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. A third game, if needed, is scheduled for next Thursday at 11 a.m., also at Paterson.

Pike Lib reached the finals after its sweep of Morgan.

In the decisive second game, Drew Nelson struck out 14 over seven innings and allowed the Senators just two hits and a walk during a complete game shutout. Nelson also did with the bat, belting two solo homers.

Skylar Kidd earned two doubles for Pike and Mayes White had two singles. Scott Taylor Renfroe added a hit and two runs batted in.