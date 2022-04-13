Pike Liberal Arts approved for AHSAA membership

Another area high school athletic program is now a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Pike Liberal Arts’ membership into the AHSAA was approved by the AHSAA Central Board of Controls during a board meeting Wednesday, according to association spokesperson Ron Ingram.

Pike Lib, currently a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association, presented its final case to the Board of Controls during the meeting and was approved in a vote later during the session. The Patriot athletic programs will begin their AHSAA membership following the conclusion of this academic year in June.

Officials at the Troy private school were waiting for an official letter with details from AHSAA on Wednesday afternoon before making any comments about the approval, though they have been notified verbally.

In an interview last month, Pike Liberal Arts athletic director Rush Hixon indicated the Patriots would be eligible for all state championship play next year (2022-23), except in football. The school would have to wait until the next realignment process in 2024 before competing for championships in the sport. At that time, Hixon was expecting the Patriots to be placed in Class 2A, but didn’t have any confirmation on that.

Pike Liberal Arts, which has been an AISA member since 1970, announced its attention to switch from the AISA to the AHSAA in January when its School Board of Trustees unanimously voted to submit an application.

Hixon, in the interview last month, said there are several reasons officials at Pike Liberal Arts wanted to make the move. Finances and competition are the two biggest factors.

“The proximity to competition (in the AISA) has gotten out of hand as far as having to travel an hour-and-a half, two hours on weekdays, which takes away from the quality of student life for our student-athletes,” Hixon said. “On top of that is not being able to grow ourselves financially because of (our) travel expenses and not having strong gates because of opponents having to travel.”

Two years ago, the school’s football team had to travel 1,106 miles (back-and-forth) for five road games, including a state semifinal game at Bessemer Academy but not counting a 100-mile back-and-forth trip to the state championship game in Montgomery.

This past season, the Patriots traveled 682 for four road games (170.5 average trip), while five regular-season visiting teams had to travel 1,098 miles to Troy.

The travel is even more in the other sports. In fact, finalizing a schedule in other sports, especially in basketball, baseball and softball, has been challenging, partly because of the distance to schools and partly because some teams not wanting to face the powerhouse Patriots, who have won consecutive state titles in football, boys basketball and baseball.

Pike Lib’s assigned area for the non-football sports is partly an issue. The school, assigned by the AISA, has region foes of Valiant Cross and Success Unlimited, both in Montgomery. However, Valiant Cross plays only boys sports and Success doesn’t field a softball team. As a result, softball has no region opponents and girls basketball has only one.

The boys basketball and baseball teams, in particular, have a hard time filling a schedule. Both have had to play teams in Florida and baseball had scheduled games in Mississippi, though bad weather cancelled the trip.

Pike Liberal Arts becomes the second AISA school to join the AHSAA in the last six months. Tuscaloosa Academy, one of Pike’s recent chief athletic competitors for state titles in AISA Class AAA, was approved into the AHSAA in October.

PLAS is the third school in the last three years – and the second from the Wiregrass – to jump from the AISA to the AHSAA. Northside Methodist in Dothan made the jump two years ago.

Tuscaloosa Academy, which had a similar enrollment as Pike Liberal, was put into 2A for football and basketball in recent realignments. Northside Methodist, which had a slightly higher enrollment, was placed in Class 3A in those alignments.