Pike Liberal Arts baseball advances to state finals for fifth straight time

Three-time defending state champion Pike Liberal Arts swept Bessemer Academy 13-3 and 4-0 on Wednesday in the Class AAA state semifinals at Butch Austin Field in Troy to advance to the state championship round for the fifth straight time over six years.

The Patriots lost in the 2017 finals, but won the title in 2018, 2019 and 2021. No championship was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Pike Lib (30-4) faces Glenwood (32-3) in the finals starting with a doubleheader next Wednesday at Montgomery’s Paterson Field. Game 1 is set for 10 a.m. with the second game to follow. A third game, if needed, would be next Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Patriots, ranked No. 2 in the state, and the No. 1 ranked Gators met twice during the season with the teams both winning at home. Pike Lib won 5-4 in Troy on March 24 and Glenwood won 7-2 in Phenix City on April 13. The losses are the only ones this season for both teams against an in-state school.

In the Patriots’ opening win against Bessemer on Tuesday, Arden Wisler had a run-scoring single and a two-run single and Jayden Jordan and John Lott both had a two-run homer. KC Bradford delivered a key three-run double that gave Pike an early 4-1 lead.

Bradford, Jordan and Wiser all had two hits.

Press Jefcoat went all five innings for the pitching win. He struck out six and allowed three runs, only two earned, and four hits.

In game two, Auburn signee Drew Nelson dominated on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, he fired a two-hit shutout with 17 of the 20 outs coming via a strikeout. He walked five. Darryl Lee got the final out as Nelson had 118 pitches.

Nelson also starred at the plate, earning three hits, including a RBI single and one double. Jordan added a run-scoring single and a RBI sacrifice fly.

Next week’s championship series will be the final athletic contests for Pike Liberal Arts in the Alabama Independent Schools Association. The Patriots are moving to the Alabama High School Athletic Association in the fall.