Pike Liberal Arts baseball standouts sign

TROY – Dothan native Cason Eubanks sat in the center, flanked on either side of the table by his new Pike Liberal Arts School teammates in the gymnasium Wednesday morning.
It was a big day for the Patriots’ baseball program as four signed college scholarships – Eubanks to Georgia Southern, Drew Nelson to Auburn, Darryl Lee to Coastal Alabama South and Press Jefcoat to Pensacola State.
“It’s amazing,” Eubanks said. “I’ve been looking for this moment since I was 6 years old watching everybody on the news and social media (signing). It’s a dream come true, honestly.”
Eubanks is a newcomer to the PLAS program this year after transferring in the summer from Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan. He’s bonded quickly with his classmates and is the starting quarterback on the PLAS football team going into the semifinals of the AISA 3A playoffs on Friday. He’s expected to be the starting shortstop on the baseball team this spring.
“It really feels great to be signing with three of my friends,” Eubanks said. “I’ve played against all of those guys, but we’re here as a team now, so it really feels awesome.”
The other signees are lifelong friends who have played on a variety of baseball teams together growing up.
“It’s a brotherhood between us,” Nelson said. “We’ve been playing together since we were 5, 6 years old. They are some of the closest friends I have and they make for also the best teammates I’ve had.”
Lee said it was a goal of all of them to sign scholarships.
“I came up with Drew and Press through coach pitch all the way until now,” Lee said. “With Cason, we just started playing together (summer league) about two years ago but we’re already brothers. It’s always been a goal for all of us to get to this point.”
Jefcoat echoed the sentiments of his teammates.
“Cason, this is his first year at Pike, but I’ve known him for a really long time,” Jefcoat said. “Drew and Darryl, we’ve been playing together for as long as I can remember, so us all being able to sign together is pretty special.”
PLAS head baseball coach Rush Hixon knows all four will be key parts to a program trying to win a fourth state championship. The Patriots won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 and were 14-1 in 2020 when the season came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19. Last season, PLAS captured yet another state title.
“One thing I can say about each and every one of these guys is their work ethic is just through the roof,” Hixon said. “They have really good make up; really high character. If you can find those things with a good skill set you have a really, really good product.
“We’re excited about all four of them and hopefully they’ll go have a big impact at their colleges and do that for us this spring as well.”
Eubanks hit for a .405 batting average and had a .600 on base percentage with 10 doubles, five triples and three home runs last year at NMA.
“They’ve had plenty of success and I’m looking to keep that tradition going and win another state championship,” Eubanks said of his senior high school baseball season ahead.
He’s eager for that and his college career on the horizon.
“I’ll be playing middle infield for them (Georgia Southern), so as a freshman obviously I’ve got to work hard to get that starting job so that’s what I’m going to do and try to succeed any way I can,” Eubanks said.
Hixon, who coached Eubanks this past summer for the Trop Post 70 American Legion team, has no doubts about him being a big contributor for the Patriots and later on the college level.
“He’s a really special talent,” Hixon said. “He’s a sparkplug is what I like to refer to him as. He’s an immediate electric boost to any lineup he gets into. He can field it really well and can swing the bat with power and with average. We expect Cason to really anchor shortstop for us this year and be a really big piece to this season’s team. We cannot wait to watch him compete this spring and for the next few years at Georgia Southern.”
Nelson is a dynamic left-handed pitcher who is also a standout outfielder. Last season he had a .385 batting average with a .500 on base percentage with 12 doubles, two triples and five home runs. As a pitcher, he had a 7-1 record and had 97 strikeouts in 52 innings with a .942 earned run average.
Nelson committed to Auburn two years ago and first became interested in the program while playing on a summer league team for Tim Hudson, a former MLB and Auburn great who is now a pitching coach for the Tigers.
“It’s realizing that the dream is actually here and all the hard work paid off,” Nelson said of signing. “I love the sport of baseball. I fell in love with it when I was a little kid. It takes a lot of dedication. You have to love it to play at the next level.”
Nelson will get the opportunity to pitch and play in the field for Auburn.
“They’re giving me the option of two-way, so they’re going to let me both hit and pitch as long as I can,” Nelson said.
Hixon believes Nelson has all the tools to have success on the college level.
“Being able to watch Drew from when he was a seventh, eighth grade kid to where he is now is really incredible,” Hixon said. “He’s always had talent, but he’s transformed himself into a true college two-way guy because he’s worked his tail off in the weight room and then on the field as well.
“Drew has a special skill set to go with an elite work ethic that will allow him to make an impact in the SEC as a two-way player. Drew has been a major part of the last three state championship teams at Pike and we are extremely proud of everything he’s accomplished and will continue to accomplish.”
Lee is an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. He hit for a .315 batting average with 11 doubles, four home runs and .422 on base percentage last spring.
“They (coaches) always stayed in touch and it just felt good when I went on my visit,” Lee said of Coastal. “I enjoyed the campus and it felt comfortable.”
He’s eager to lead by example and get better during the baseball season ahead.
“Just improving in everything – pitching, hitting, being a leader, keeping the energy up for my team and just being a role model for the younger kids,” Lee said of his goals.
Hixon talked about the versatility of Lee.
“Darryl is a really special athlete,” Hixon said. “He can do a lot of things really well with the bat and with the glove. He’s also a left-handed pitcher, so that always helps. He’s another guy who’s really high character and has a really good work ethic, and is just an all-around great person.
“Darryl has incredible range in the outfield and features a bat that can hit for average and power. Darryl also has a plus arm and can make a big impact on the mound as well as in the field.”
Jefcoat helped anchor a PLAS pitching staff last year with a 6-0 record. The right hander had a 2.80 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched.
“Down there on my visit, I really liked the coaches and I just liked their attitude of getting you better and getting you to the next level,” Jefcoat said of signing with Pensacola. “I just hope to get down there and compete, and get to the next level.”
But he’s first ready to have a strong senior high school season.
“I’m just ready to get out there and compete with these guys,” Jefcoat said. “It’s our senior year, so we want to go out on a good note.”
Hixon believes Jefcoat is primed for a big season.
“Press was a really, really big part of our rotation for the 2021 state championship team,” Hixon said. “We expect Press to anchor the staff again with Drew and Darryl as well.
“Press spins the ball really well and has a really good frame and pitches with some velocity. Press throws the ball with some velocity and features an elite strikeout pitch with his breaking ball.
“Arguably Press’s best attribute is his ability to compete and the will to win. We expect a big senior year for Press and are very proud of all he’s accomplished to this point. I expect him to be an immediate impact guy at Pensacola State.”