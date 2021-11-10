Pike Liberal Arts baseball standouts sign

Eubanks hit for a .405 batting average and had a .600 on base percentage with 10 doubles, five triples and three home runs last year at NMA.

“They’ve had plenty of success and I’m looking to keep that tradition going and win another state championship,” Eubanks said of his senior high school baseball season ahead.

He’s eager for that and his college career on the horizon.

“I’ll be playing middle infield for them (Georgia Southern), so as a freshman obviously I’ve got to work hard to get that starting job so that’s what I’m going to do and try to succeed any way I can,” Eubanks said.

Hixon, who coached Eubanks this past summer for the Trop Post 70 American Legion team, has no doubts about him being a big contributor for the Patriots and later on the college level.

“He’s a really special talent,” Hixon said. “He’s a sparkplug is what I like to refer to him as. He’s an immediate electric boost to any lineup he gets into. He can field it really well and can swing the bat with power and with average. We expect Cason to really anchor shortstop for us this year and be a really big piece to this season’s team. We cannot wait to watch him compete this spring and for the next few years at Georgia Southern.”