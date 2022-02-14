Pike Liberal Arts boys capture second straight AISA state basketball title

The Pike Liberal Arts boys are state champions for the second straight season.

The Patriots blew out Morgan Academy from the start in a dominating 91-49 victory in the AISA Class AAA state championship game at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Monday night.

Pike Lib seized a 24-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to 57-24 by halftime and 83-34 after three periods. The Patriots knocked down 13 3-pointers in the win with seven different players hitting at least one.

Austin Cross sparked PLAS with 29 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers. Drew Nelson and Darryl Lee added 12 points each and Ian Foster added 10. Mario Davenport had a team-high six rebounds.

Cross, Davenport and Lee were named to the all-state tournament team.