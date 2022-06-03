Pike Liberal Arts' Drew Nelson named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year

Pike Liberal Arts’ Drew Nelson will have to make room in his Troy home for a national award.

The Patriot senior left-handed pitcher and outfielder was announced as the winner of the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year on Friday for the 2022 season.

Nelson, an Auburn signee, dominated on both the mound and at the plate in helping the Patriots win their fourth straight AISA Class AAA state title and earn a 32-4-1 record this spring.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Nelson was 9-2 with a 1.00 earned run average, a 0.88 walks/hits to innings ratio (WHIP) and 106 strikeouts to just 18 walks over 49 innings on the mound. On offense, he batted .463 with six home runs, seven doubles, eight triples and had a .895 slugging percentage.

His win total, ERA, WHIP, strikeout total, batting average, home runs, triples and slugging percentage all ranked in the top three individually in the AISA. His eight triples were an AISA best.

He becomes the first Pike Liberal Arts baseball player to receive the state Gatorade Player of the Year honor, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Nelson, who maintains a 4.39 weighed grade point average in the classroom, is now a finalist for the National Player of the Year Award.

“It’s a huge honor,” Nelson told Al.com on Friday afternoon. “To just know the work I put in and the great candidates I was up against along with the names that have come before me …It’s just really special. I’m humbled by it.”

Pike Liberal Arts baseball coach Rush Hixon, a PLAS alum, has seen a lot of great players come through the Patriot program, but none top Nelson.

“Drew Nelson is the best player to wear a Pike jersey,” said Hixon after Pike Lib’s state championship win.

While he has already signed with Auburn, Nelson indicated there is a chance he could get chosen in next month’s MLB Draft, but he expects to join the Tigers in the fall.

“I’m pretty locked in on Auburn right now and just ready to get up here and get to work,” he said to al.com.

Nelson finished his senior season with a bang, striking out 15 batters and firing a two-hitter during a state championship clinching 6-1 win over Glenwood. During his last regular-season game against fellow Class AAA team Lee-Scott Academy, Nelson pitched a no-hitter in which all 18 outs came on a strikeout.

He is hoping to have a chance to pitch and hit at Auburn next year.

“I think I’ll definitely have an opportunity to come in here and get on the mound,” he said to al.com while he was in Auburn attending the Tigers’ regional tournament. “Whether that is starting or relieving, I’m not sure yet. But whatever helps the team is what I will do. They are also going to give me a chance to swing it, so I’ll try to make the most of that opportunity.”

Even opposing coaches rave about the Patriot star.

“Drew has been special since the ninth grade, but you can tell he has put in the work to become a complete player,” said Glenwood coach Tim Fanning. “He was the best guy we faced on the mound all year.”

As a junior, Nelson was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association AISA Pitcher of the Year after going 8-1 with a 0.94 ERA and a 0.87 walks/hits to innings pitched ratio. The ERA and WHIP were the best in the AISA for any pitcher that threw 40 plus innings. He also had 97 strikeouts, second most in the AISA. Nelson also threw an AISA-leading four shutouts plus one no-hitter.

In addition, he was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team after not only his pitching prowess, but his hitting success. He batted for a .385 average with five homers, 12 doubles, 22 runs batted in, 24 runs and had 6-of-6 season in Pike Lib’s state title run.

This year’s Dothan Eagle and all-state awards will be announced next week.

- Ben Thomas of al.com contributed to this story