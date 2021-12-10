Pike Liberal Arts names Hixon permanent head football coach

With a lifelong association with Pike Liberal Arts, Rush Hixon has always had Patriot red, white and blue blood running in his vein.
A 2015 graduate at the school who played football, basketball and basketball at the Troy private school, he will don those colors in another capacity next fall.
Already the baseball coach at the school, Hixon will add the role of head football coach to his resume.
The Pike Liberal Arts School Foundation Board of Trustees announced Hixon as the head football coach and athletic director on Friday morning. He replaces Mario White, who resigned on Nov. 12, the day of a state semifinal game.
Hixon, a football assistant coach, was named interim head coach for the semifinal game and for the ensuing state championship game a week later. The Patriots won the AISA Class AAA state title under Hixon’s guidance, defeating Tuscaloosa Academy 41-21. He will now be the full-time head coach.
“I am honored and thankful,” Hixon said of taking over as the football coach. “There are a lot of people who deserve thanks. It is a big deal to me and it is special to me as an alumnus of Pike and an alumnus of three athletic programs at Pike on Pike campus. It means a lot to me.”
He will maintain his duties as head baseball coach in addition to his two new roles.
“Coach Hixon is a true Pike Patriot,” PLAS Foundation Board Chairman John Ramage said in a Pike Liberal Arts press release announcing the hire. “Given his family’s many contributions at the school which date back to its founding in 1970, coach Hixon understands our legacy of success while also having vision for taking our boys and girls programs to a new level of competition.
“He has wisdom beyond his years and is an example of integrity, character and work ethic to our student-athletes. Coach Hixon has a plan of success for the Pike Patriots in the classroom, in the community and on the field of play. I believe coach Hixon will redefine success for Pike Liberal Arts School athletics in the years to come.”
Hixon was hired back at his alma mater in June of 2020 as the head baseball coach and as wide receivers coach in football. Last spring, he guided the Patriot baseball team to a third consecutive state title.
During this past football season, he served as passing game coordinator until the semifinal game when he took over as interim head coach and eventually led the state championship game win.
“Coach Hixon showed a lot of leadership in stepping up to accept the challenge of interim head coach mere hours before our semifinal playoff game,” said Eric Burkett, PLAS head of school. “He led our players well. He motivated the team while showing an incredible amount of humility, instilling confidence and really kept the focus on the players and their goal during an emotional time
“Coach Hixon always keeps the students as his priority and his players have a great deal of respect for him. He inspires his players to work hard and have a winning attitude. I have a lot of confidence in coach Hixon and look forward to our future together.”
Hixon was named an AISA All-Star in football, basketball and baseball as a student-athlete at Pike Lib. In 2012, he was on the Patriot baseball team that brought the first AISA state championship trophy home to Pike.
After graduating, he played college baseball at L.B. Wallace Community and Central Alabama Community College before signing with Troy University in 2018. He later served as a graduate assistant for Troy baseball.
Hixon holds the rare distinction of being the only Pike coach to be handed AISA state championship trophies in two sports, doing so in baseball in the spring and football this fall.
“I’m extremely humbled and thankful for this opportunity,” Hixon says. “Pike holds a special place in my heart and to get the chance to lead this athletic department means the world to me. Our goal will be to field athletic teams that our school, alumni, and community can be proud of. I look forward to being a part of the continued growth and success of Pike athletics.”