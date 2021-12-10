Pike Liberal Arts names Hixon permanent head football coach

“Coach Hixon is a true Pike Patriot,” PLAS Foundation Board Chairman John Ramage said in a Pike Liberal Arts press release announcing the hire. “Given his family’s many contributions at the school which date back to its founding in 1970, coach Hixon understands our legacy of success while also having vision for taking our boys and girls programs to a new level of competition.

“He has wisdom beyond his years and is an example of integrity, character and work ethic to our student-athletes. Coach Hixon has a plan of success for the Pike Patriots in the classroom, in the community and on the field of play. I believe coach Hixon will redefine success for Pike Liberal Arts School athletics in the years to come.”

Hixon was hired back at his alma mater in June of 2020 as the head baseball coach and as wide receivers coach in football. Last spring, he guided the Patriot baseball team to a third consecutive state title.

During this past football season, he served as passing game coordinator until the semifinal game when he took over as interim head coach and eventually led the state championship game win.