Pike Liberal Arts lost a game it won late Friday because of a pitching rule violation, but overcame the issue with a 9-2 win over Cottonwood on Saturday to capture the Class 2A opening round series in Troy.

The teams had to play a third game Saturday after the Patriots’ 5-4 opening-game win on Friday night was wiped out by a pitching rule violation. Pike Liberal Arts used a sophomore who threw 113 pitches, 13 more than the 100 allowed for a sophomore in a game.

The Patriots, though, made sure it didn’t prevent them for advancing by taking the third game behind a six-run sixth inning that extended a 3-2 lead to the final 9-2 margin.

Pike Liberal Arts (20-10), ranked No. 10 in the state, hosts top-ranked Bayshore Christian in the second round. Cottonwood finishes the season with a 13-13 record.

In Saturday’s win, KC Bradford and Davis Kilcrease held Cottonwood to four hits and two runs, while striking out seven. Bradford, the winning pitcher, worked five innings, striking out four and giving up three hits and a run. Kilcrease, who came in with PLAS leading 3-1, earned a save, pitching the last two innings. He struck out three and allowed one hit and one run.

Offensively, Bradford was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Payne Jeffcoat had two hits, while Levi DeBoer hit a three-run homer, Jackson Booth had a single with two runs batted and Cole Garrott had a RBI single.

Austyn Miller paced Cottonwood with three hits, including two solo homers. Dylan McCardle had a single for the other hit.

Friday night

Pike Liberal Arts rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 4-0 deficit for an apparent 5-4 win in the opener. The Patriots won the second game 15-0.

In the opening game, KC Bradford had a walk-off run-scoring single to cap the seventh inning. Levi DeBoer had two hits and Luke Barron had a RBI double for Pike Lib.

Ethan Gilley, Dylan McCardle and Ry Andrews had two hits each for Cottonwood with Gilley driving in two runs and McCardle one.

Kade Brookins struck out over six innings for Pike Liberal Arts and Davis Kilcrease had one strikeout and one allowed in one inning.

Cottonwood’s Braylon Morris had a three-hit shutout through six innings before faltering in the seventh and being relieved by Austyn Miller.

In game two, the Patriots pounded out 14 hits, led by Payne Jeffcoat with three hits and two runs batted in. Kilcrease, Cole Garrott and Brookins had two hits and two runs batted in each with Brookins hitting a homer. Barron had two hits with one RBI. John Lott added a hit and two runs batted in.

Barron and Jeffcoat combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout. Barron, the winning pitcher, struck out two and allowed the only one hit in three innings of work. Jeffcoat worked two innings, striking out one.

Jaxxon Davis had a single for the lone Cottonwood hit.

Class 4A

Bibb County 21, Slocomb 1: In a deciding third game, Slocomb couldn’t contain the No. 2 ranked Choctaws, who scored 21 straight runs after the RedTops led 1-0.

The RedTops, who finished the season 18-12, had four hits. Bryson Brookshire had a run-scoring double, scoring Cade Birge, who had a single. Gage Gilland and Jaxon Langham added a single each.

Friday night

Slocomb 3-0, Bibb County 1-10; The RedTops and Choctaws split a doubleheader with Slocomb winning the opener 3-1 and Bibb County taking the second game 10-0.

Wyatt Reeder allowed only four hits and one run for Slocomb in the opener, striking out five. The RedTops had only four hits with Jaxon Langham earning a single and RBI and Reeder collecting a double. An error scored a second Slocomb run and another run came home on a double play.

In the second game, Slocomb was shut down on four hits – a single each from Maddox King, Evan Sorrells, Langham and Noe Sanchez.