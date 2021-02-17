Pike Liberal Arts Patriots dethrone Tuscaloosa Academy Knights to win AISA basketball title

With Pike Liberal leading by three in the final minute, the 6-foot-3 forward was part of three steals and then delivered a key shot block of Tuscaloosa Academy standout Sam Rowley in the final 10 seconds to preserve the win.

The Knights, because of the late defense, had only one shot attempt in the game’s final 1:20 – the block in the final seconds.

“Mario’s defense was great,” said Pike Liberal Arts head coach Matt Brown, who won a state title in his first year as head coach after four years as an assistant coach. “We thought he was a nightmare mismatch for Sam, No. 14, who is one of the best players I have ever seen in the AISA.

"We knew if we were going to disrupt him, we had to find someone very athletic who could jump. Mario is that man. He played great. If it wasn’t for Mario, we probably wouldn’t have won that game.”

Christian put it more directly – “He is the MVP.”

“He stepped up really big for us at the end and came up clutch,” added Nelson.

Rowley, 6-foot-4 senior with acrobatic moves inside and a deadly shot outside, finished with a game-high 29 points, but didn’t score from the floor in the last 7:03 though he had three free throws.